Full House star Dave Coulier has revealed he is undergoing treatment for tongue cancer, a year after beating non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Coulier, 66, announced the diagnosis on NBC’s Today show on Tuesday, telling co-anchor Craig Melvin that the new cancer—an HPV-related oropharyngeal carcinoma—was discovered during a follow-up PET scan.

Dave Coulier reveals his new cancer diagnosis on Today. NBC / YouTube

“To go through chemotherapy and feel that relief of whoa, it’s gone, and then to get a test that says, well now you’ve got another kind of cancer... it is a shock to the system,” said the actor and comedian.

Coulier, best known for playing Uncle Joey Gladstone on the ABC sitcom, said doctors found a growth at the base of his tongue.

After multiple biopsies, he was diagnosed in October with early-stage, P16-positive squamous cell carcinoma—a form linked to the human papillomavirus.

Coulier (L) in his 'Full House' heyday, in 1995, with his co-stars (2L-R) Bob Saget, Candace Cameron, and John Stamos. ABC Photo Archives/Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“They said it’s totally unrelated to my non-Hodgkin lymphoma. This is a new cancer,” Coulier told the network. “They said it could stem from having an HPV virus up to 30 years ago.”

According to the American Cancer Society, P16-positive oropharyngeal cancers tend to respond better to treatment. Coulier said his doctors told him the disease has a 90 percent curability rate.

Coulier has begun a course of 35 radiation sessions, five days a week, through the end of December. “It’s a whole different animal than chemo,” he said, adding that he’s already experiencing side effects such as nausea and pain where tissue was removed. “That’s not 100 percent healed yet,” he said.

Dave Coulier (L) with his co-stars of 'Fuller House,' the sequel of 'Full House', (2L-R), Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin, Candice Cameron Bure, and Bob Saget, in 2017. Daniel Zuchnik/Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Yet Coulier remains upbeat despite the setback. “The silver lining here is that I had cancer, which helped me detect my other cancer,” he said.

“Had I not followed up, this could have progressed immensely.”

He credits his wife, Melissa, and their new grandson, Chance, born in March, for keeping his spirits high.

Dave Coulier married his wife, photographer Melissa, in 2014. Tara Ziemba/Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

Coulier has also launched AwearMarket, a digital marketplace for toxin-free wellness products, in partnership with the V Foundation’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative.

“I never wanted to be the poster boy for cancer, but I’m happy to do it,” he said. “Early detection saved my life, and now early detection saved my life again.”