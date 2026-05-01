‘Full House’ Star Reveals How Much She Makes From Show 30 Years Later

Full House actress Jodie Sweetin revealed the shocking amount she receives in residuals, 30 years after the show ended—and it’s a far cry from what Friends alum Lisa Kudrow just shared about that cast’s residual fees.

Sweetin appeared on The McBride Rewind to discuss the legacy of her ABC sitcom, which ran from 1987 to 1995. The actress portrayed Stephanie Tanner from the age of five until she was 13.

Sweetin, now 44, said she received a check of just one cent this year.

Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin, Bob Saget, Ashley Olsen, and John Stamos on Full House. IMDb

“I got a one-cent check the other day,” she said, adding, ”There’s no syndication anymore because it’s all in streaming. Who gets paid for that? Nobody gets paid for that."

Meanwhile, Kudrow, 62, revealed that she and her fellow cast members from NBC’s Friends rake in $20 million annually in residual payments. When the London Times asked her why they still receive this whopping amount, Kudrow jokingly credited her character.

“Because Phoebe Buffay was so great?” she quipped.

The cast of “Friends” still makes millions a year in residuals. Five cast members remain after actor Matthew Perry died in 2023. NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Image

Sweetin said people are under the impression that the cast of Full House still brings in the big bucks. But the child star quickly brushed this notion away.

“See, people are sitting here going, ‘They make so much money.’ I know people like, “Oh, but you get the residuals,’” she said. “Sure, in my 20s, there would be money, but not reliable. You don’t know how much it’s going to be or how often they’re going to run the show.”

Jodie Sweetin is fine with being "Stephanie Tanner forever." Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Sweetin continued, “I always say, people think I live some extravagant life. I’m like, honey, I drive my 2023 used Hyundai Sonata that I love. I rent my house. I have credit cards that are maxed out. Like I live a normal life.”

The actress reprised her role from Full House in Fuller House, the Netflix revival of the family comedy, which ran from 2016 to 2020.

The ABC sitcom was a beloved classic. ABC

Full House starred John Stamos, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron, Lori Loughlin, and Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen. Sweetin and the Olsen twins, who both portrayed character Michelle Tanner, played sisters on the show.

Sweetin once said she has accepted that she “will be Stephanie Tanner forever” in the eyes of the public.