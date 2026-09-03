A-Lister Makes ‘Embarrassing’ Confession About Hosting ‘SNL’

Gal Gadot is “embarrassed” to look back at her Saturday Night Live gig.

The Wonder Woman star hosted SNL in October 2017 but said she had never seen it before then and was “completely in the dark” before her episode.

The Israeli actress made a series of confessions about her “crazy” stint on the sketch series while in discussion with SNL alums David Spade and Dana Carvey on their podcast, Fly on the Wall.

Gadot, 41, said she never saw the show before because “they don’t air it in Israel.”

“It’s very—it’s America. It’s American culture. I just wasn’t exposed to it,” she said, adding that she was “embarrassed” to say she didn’t actually know whether or not the hit series was filmed live.

Gal Gadot as Diana during “Themyscira” sketch in Studio 8H on October 7, 2017. NBC/Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Gadot explained that her husband, who is 10 years older than her, was more familiar with the series, and while she knew the concept, she wasn’t totally aware of its significance: “They asked me to do the show, and everyone told me, ‘This is the big one. If you do SNL, it’s like—that’s it. You’ve made it in America.’”

The A-lister said she didn’t hesitate to say yes and joked that it was a “big mistake.”

For example, she described being in creator Lorne Michaels’ office and not understanding that the cast was pitching her various sketch ideas.

“Now, the people that worked with me back then didn’t give me any context. So I’m just going with the flow, but no one tells me what to expect!” she continued.

“I’m so embarrassed! People are going to think I’m not OK in the head,” she laughed after explaining her experience.

Gadot said she “was not ready whatsoever” and made the rookie mistake of trying to learn her script “by heart the night before,” getting no sleep.

Carvey, 71, said that her experience is “part of the secret fun of SNL,” explaining, “You’re watching a movie star or an athlete. People who don’t do sketch comedy try to do sketch comedy. No one’s putting pressure on you.”

The “Wonder Woman” star’s “SNL” episode was the first to broadcast live in Israel. via Twitter

The actress also confessed that she became a “ball of stress” after someone told her that legendary Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg had come to the taping.

“Why are you telling me this right now?!” she laughed.