Celebrity

Gene Hackman’s Friends Recall Last Conversations With the Couple

REST IN PEACE

Daniel and Barbara Lenihan were longtime friends of Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa.

Catherine Bouris
Catherine Bouris
Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Catherine Bouris

Catherine Bouris

catherinebouris

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
Reviews‘Riff Raff’: Why Are So Many Famous People in This Bad Movie?
Katie Rife
CelebrityAnthony Bourdain’s Assistant Reveals His Heartbreaking Final Text
Liam Archacki
CelebrityShivon Zilis Announces Birth of Fourth Child With Elon Musk
Catherine Bouris
RecapsMedical Drama ‘The Pitt’ Delivers Its Most Shocking Moment So Far
Emma Fraser
CelebrityMark Zuckerberg Does Benson Boone Drag in Horrifyingly Revealing Jumpsuit
Clare Donaldson