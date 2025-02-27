U.S. News

Actor Gene Hackman, His Wife, and Pet Dog Found Dead in Their Home

TRAGIC

The bodies of the two-time Oscar winner, 95, and his 63-year-old spouse Betsy Arakawa were discovered at their property in New Mexico.

Dan Ladden-Hall
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa in Los Angeles in 1986.
Donaldson Collection/Getty Images
Dan Ladden-Hall

Dan Ladden-Hall

Breaking News Editor

DanLaddenHall

dan.hall@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaElon Musk Wants to Sit Down With Jon Stewart—On One Condition
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
PoliticsRFK Dismisses Measles Outbreak That Killed Kid as No Biggie
Josh Fiallo
PoliticsTrump Posts Unhinged AI Video of His Vision for ‘Trump Gaza’
Sean Craig
Politics‘Bloated, Fat and Disgusting’: Trump Insults All Americans
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsMusk Called Trump ‘a F***ing Moron’ at 2020 Meeting at the White House
Julia Ornedo