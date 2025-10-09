George Clooney Confirms Return of His Most Beloved Franchise

George Clooney stole the celebrity news cycle by saying the funding for an Ocean’s 14 movie “just got approved” and filming should begin next year.

Speaking to E! News at the 2025 Albie Awards on Friday, Clooney, 64, said the budget for a fourth Ocean’s movie has been given the green light by Warner Bros.

“It’s just scheduling, so it’s just setting a start date for us. Probably start in about nine or 10 months, shooting,” Clooney teased.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney in “Ocean's 11.” Warner Bros.

When Clooney was asked if he was excited to work with Brad Pitt again, he ended up implying that much of the original Ocean’s cast would return.

“Yeah, Brad [Pitt], Matt [Damon] and Don [Cheadle] and Julia [Roberts]. I had dinner last night with Julia. They’re all still really dear friends. And so, the chance to work together would be fun.”

The original Ocean’s trilogy centered around George Clooney as the eponymous Danny Ocean gathering up a gang of thieves with various specialties to pull off elaborate heists of Las Vegas casinos. Brad Pitt plays his second-in-command Rusty, Matt Damon the skittish Linus Caldwell, Don Cheadle the outrageously cockney Bash Tarr, and Julia Roberts his wife Tess.

Clooney implied that Matt Damon and Brad Pitt will return in Ocean's 14, along with Julia Roberts and Don Cheadle. Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Clooney has paired up with various Ocean’s cast members in recent years. He co-starred with the 61-year-old Pitt in 2024’s action-comedy Wolfs and headlined the 2022 rom-com Ticket to Paradise with the 57-year-old Roberts. He last appeared with Damon, 55, in the 2014 war film The Monuments Men.

Rumors of Ocean’s 14 have been kicking around for a few years. Clooney first teased that he had a “really great script” for Ocean’s 14 while he was promoting The Boys in the Boat in December of 2023. At the time, he compared the script to the 1979 heist film Going in Style about senior citizens pulling off a caper (the film was remade in 2017 with Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine).

Clooney last worked with Pitt in 2024's "Wolfs." Randy Holmes/Disney

In January of 2025, Variety reported that John Wick 2 and The Fall Guy director David Leitch was in talks to direct. The original Ocean’s trilogy was directed by Stephen Soderbergh.

In addition to Ocean’s 14, another film in the franchise starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is also in the works. That film is said to be a prequel set in 1960s Europe.