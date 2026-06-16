Gisele Bündchen’s Husband Outed as MAGA at Trump’s UFC Night

Gisele Bündchen’s husband was among MAGA’s elite at President Donald Trump’s UFC bash for his 80th birthday.

Joaquim Valente, 39, posed for photos with the president’s daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, just outside the White House as it was turned into a battleground for a bizarre UFC fight night over the weekend.

The images were posted in the Instagram Stories for Valente Brothers, a jiu-jitsu school in Florida run by Bündchen’s husband and his brothers, Pedro and Guilherme.

Ivanka Trump trains at the school run by Joaquim Valente. Valente Brothers on Instagram

One image captured Ivanka, her kids, and the Valente brothers under “The Claw,” a massive structure erected on the South Lawn to host UFC matches. In a second photo, the White House could be seen in the background as the Valente brothers and Kushner smiled in the foreground.

Jared Kushner also smiled for photos with the Valente brothers. Valente Brothers on Instagram

The Valente Brothers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Valente, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor, trains Ivanka at his school. A video of the president’s first daughter training with Valente sits atop the academy’s Instagram page.

On its website, Valente Brothers touts that it “attracts a clientele of celebrities and ordinary people,” including Ivanka and Bündchen.

In September last year, Ivanka, Bündchen, and Valente were spotted all buddied up during a yacht day in Miami.

Just two months later, Valente and Bündchen tied the knot in a private Surfside, Florida ceremony. The couple shares one child together.

The couple has long kept their relationship low-key. GC Images

Bündchen was previously married for 13 years to NFL star Tom Brady, who had a years-long friendship with Trump.

In 2016, Trump bragged that he got Brady’s vote.

“Tom Brady, great guy, great guy. Great guy, great friend of mine — great, great champion. Unbelievable winner,” he said during a rally in New Hampshire. “He called today and he said, ‘Donald, I support you, you’re my friend, and I voted for you.’”

“And I said, ‘So, Tom. You voted for me, you support me, am I allowed to say it tonight at this massive crowd in New Hampshire?’” Trump continued. “He said, ‘If you want to say it, you can say it.’ Okay? Tom—that’s what a champ is all about.”

Gisele Bündchen was previously married to NFL star Tom Brady. John Shearer/Getty Images for THR

But that account was at odds with remarks Bündchen made after an Instagram follower asked whether she and Brady supported Trump.

“Gisele, I heard you and Tom were backing Trump! Is that true?” the follower asked at the time.

“NO!” the supermodel replied, in all caps.

UFC President and CEO Dana White, a close pal of the president, previously said he invited Brady to the event, but the football legend was a no-show.

Other attendees of Trump’s UFC birthday bash have drawn flak online. Fans of comedian Nate Bargatze, for instance, felt let down by his appearance at the event.

A source close to Bargatze told the Daily Beast that the comedian was only in attendance because UFC is his “favorite sport,” and insisted that his appearance was “not political.”