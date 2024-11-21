Gladiator II is the sequel nobody saw coming. The original finished with Maximus and Commodus dead and we felt confident that the story could not be continued. So what does the sequel have to offer? As ancient historians, we can’t wait to see the latest depiction of Rome on the big screen—we’re already intrigued from the clips and trailers we have devoured online.

There’s no better way to up the ante on Joaquin Phoenix ’s masterful portrayal of the emperor Commodus than by giving us two disturbing emperors. Although Ridley Scott seems to portray them as twins, Caracalla and Geta were born 11 months apart. When their father, emperor Septimius Severus, died in early 211, he left his sons as co-emperors. This didn’t last long. Geta would not survive the year, slaughtered in his mother’s arms on Caracalla’s orders. The trailer does not make it clear whether fratricide is on the cards, and early interviews indicate that the murderous rivalry between the brothers has been dialed down. Gladiator II is either set in a narrow window of time or we’re about to witness some creative chronology!

The co-emperors’ signature look is noteworthy. Caracalla and Geta appear like creepy ginger twins in an Ancient Roman version of The Shining . The aesthetic choices make us wonder whether Scott and his team are drawing on the lavish Victorian paintings by Alma-Tadema and Gérôme that inspired much of the costuming and set decor for the first film.

A curious touch is the white face powder that adorns these clean-shaven emperors. Did Scott have some extra makeup leftover from Napoleon ? Is this an attempt to make the emperors resemble the ancient statues found in museums (even though the originals were a riot of color)? Or is the film signaling these men are effeminate by Rome’s standards, unfit for rule, a corrupt contrast to the bearded brawn of the hero Lucius?

Paramount Pictures

The Romans were no strangers to cosmetics. Rouge, eyeliner, mascara; they were capable of setting up their own Sephora. Ancient literature and frescoes indicate that feminine beauty was characterized by a clear, pale complexion. To that end, women reportedly used facial whiteners (including crocodile dung, a tip which we won’t be trying anytime soon) and white powder (which sometimes contained toxic substances like lead). It is unclear how widely such products were used and the sources are pretty negative. Makeup was considered deceitful, highlighting the vanity and immorality of the wearer. Certainly not associated with ‘traditional Roman values’™.

Makeup was coded as feminine in ancient Rome. So what are we to make of Caracalla and Geta’s look? Are they pushing for freedom of gender expression or does their penchant for a pale visage suggest that their decadence knows no bounds? Clearly evil aristocrats!

The surviving imagery of Caracalla stands in stark contrast to Fred Hechinger, the actor cast in this role, showing a curly-haired, generally bearded man. The historical Caracalla was a burly specimen, sometimes depicted with a deeply furrowed brow. The casting and makeup choices become even more intriguing when you consider the parentage of the brothers. Septimius Severus was from a Punic family (north Africa) and their mother, Julia Domna, was Syrian. Scott knows that his films aren’t history lessons, but perhaps it would have been best to skip the powder puff for Caracalla and Geta?

Paramount Pictures

Turning from imperial rulers to imperial aspirers, who is Macrinus and why should you keep an eye on him? Denzel Washington ’s Macrinus is positioned as a lanista, a trainer of gladiators. But he seems to have ambition above what we might expect from an owner of a gladiator school in Numidia (north Africa). When Macrinus says to Lucius, “I have the trust of the Emperors. It will clear my path to the throne,” you’re right to be surprised. A career trajectory from lanista to emperor is unlikely. The cinematic nod to history is all in the name.

The historical Macrinus was born in Caesarea Mauretania (modern Algeria). He worked his way through modest roles and gained the attention of the emperor Septimius Severus. Macrinus’ career flourished and included a stint as “Keeper of the Imperial Wardrobe.” His rise continued under Caracalla. Macrinus was serving on Caracalla’s Parthian campaign when he decided he’d waited around for the top job long enough. Macrinus had Caracalla bumped off and three days later the troops proclaimed Macrinus emperor. This was nothing to be sneezed at: Never before had an equestrian (i.e a non senator) been offered the title.

An important source for Macrinus is the historian Dio Cassius. He and Scott agree on at least one detail: Macrinus was known for having a pierced ear. Washington’s Macrinus sports gold hoops! Ambitious to be emperor? Check. Earrings? Check. Watch carefully as there might be more to Macrinus than a good eye for who’ll succeed in the arena.

Paramount Pictures

Nothing says spectacle like putting on a naumachia ‘a sea battle.’ Julius Caesar’s naumachia reportedly involved 4,000 oarsmen and 1,000 fighters in a purpose-built pool. But it’s one thing to dig out a pool for some showboating and another thing entirely to get water in and out of the Colosseum. The amphitheater was designed to allow easy access for thousands of spectators. By the third century, it also had a vast underbelly for holding those about to die. It was not designed for naumachiae. And yet…

The poet Martial is our best evidence that the Colosseum was host to a naval spectacle. Before he plumbed the depths of adult-only poetry, Martial wrote bootlicking verse fit to make an emperor swoon. In his On the Spectacles, Martial noted that the Colosseum was flooded for a naval battle. Poetic license? Maybe not. He was in Rome for the inaugural games in the new amphitheater and his observations would have been easy to contradict by his contemporaries.

Paramount Pictures

But did Caracalla and Geta hold a naumachia in the Colosseum? On this score there’s far less certainty. Over a century earlier, Domitian is credited with hosting a miniature naumachia in the Colosseum. The only later evidence for a naval spectacle in Rome comes from Trajan, with archaeological remains suggesting a bespoke pool built near the Vatican. The naumachia in Gladiator II might be a moment of wish-fulfillment, but don’t let that stop you diving in headfirst to soak up some movie magic.

Will we see a return of the sword and sandal epic or will it be Gladiator II much? One thing is for sure, we will be right there on opening day with popcorn in our hands to witness Rome brought gloriously to life on the big screen once again.

Dr. Peta Greenfield and Dr. Fiona Radford are the authors of Your Cheeky Guide to the Roman Empire and hosts of The Partial Historians podcast.