Godawful ‘Joker 2’ Could’ve Been Saved by More Lady Gaga

This week:

Falling in love with Nobody Wants This on Netflix.

Being shocked at how bad Joker 2 is.

Still grieving over Broadway great Gavin Creel.

One of the year’s best TV episodes.

M*gyn K*lly gets trolled by TV fans.

More Like Joker: Folie á Poo, Amiright?

“Bad” is on a spectrum.

For example, 2019’s Joker was bad in a way that was infuriating: intellectually ludicrous and philosophically empty, while smugly deflecting any fair criticism of its content. (Joaquin Phoenix did give a fascinating performance.) The sequel Joker: Folie à Deux is bad in an entirely different, much less fascinating way: It’s utterly boring. The film is, well…it’s nothing. Pointless and bland to the extent that it would be mystifying if, after watching it, you could be motivated enough to care.

The film, now in theaters, tantalized with the prospect of introducing Lady Gaga as Joker’s paramour, Harley Quinn (who goes by “Lee” in this film), and staging their psychotic hallucinations as grand musical numbers. In the end, however, the film is a waste of talent and concept. Gaga’s presence is frustratingly limited—she spends large chunks of time sitting on a courtroom bench silently supporting Arthur Fleck/Joker—which is a true shame, considering the potential in the fiery energy she brings to her scenes.

From her haunting introduction in a prison music class, she has an unsettling edge that’s cut by a palpable warmth. When the camera trains on her face, you’re practically hypnotized. That she excels in the musical numbers goes without saying, in spite of their lethargic staging. But it’s when she starts energizing ideas of a Bonnie and Clyde-esque reign of terror with Joker, it’s baffling that director Todd Phillips didn’t simply pour the kerosene and let Gaga set fire.

There’s a Great Gay Tension that I myself suffered when deciding to screen Joker 2. On the one hand, I really didn’t care for the first one. On the other hand, LADY GAGA!!! If only the movie had more of her, I could say she’d be worth it alone.

I Can’t Stop Thinking About Gavin Creel

The Broadway community and its fans were stunned this week when news broke that Tony-winner Gavin Creel, a performer with unrivaled charisma and enthusiasm, died at age 48 after a swift battle with a rare cancer.

I discovered Creel when Broadway did, as Jimmy in Thoroughly Modern Millie. It intersected directly with the moment that musical theater became my end-all, be-all obsession, and all I wanted in life was to sing, dance, and be as charming and handsome as him. The real world had other plans when it came to those things, but something else happened as I spent the next decades tracking his career, watching his performances, and burrowing my way in a tiny corner of the theater community, seeing how he made his impact in ways that transcended his talent—which, given his talent, is something quite remarkable.

There were tributes to the performances and his activism. The proof of both is all over the internet and the community, be it in videos of his performances in Hair, She Loves Me, Into the Woods, and Hello, Dolly!, or appreciations of his work for Broadway Impact to fight for marriage quality.

But what I’ve been most struck by and emotional over, however, is how every single person who posted a tribute to Creel—literally every one—mentioned not just his incredible work but his kindness. What a way of living to aspire to.

Here’s one of the clips of Creel that I’ve watched most, and certainly makes me smile the biggest: a cheeky duet of Rent’s “Take Me or Leave Me” with Aaron Tveit during which he appears to be having the time of his life.

You Need to Watch This Great Episode

It’s incredibly fun to watch a new series and instantly fall in love with it, which is pretty much what happened to any of us who have started the FX comedy English Teacher this fall. It’s another when, in that freshman season, it elevates things with an episode that makes you realize, oh, this show isn’t just good, it’s good good.

“Linda,” in which progressive gay English teacher Evan (Brian Jordan Alvarez) faces off against a conservative helicopter mom—just guess her name—is a searing, thought-provoking peek into a modern culture war dominating education. It’s also incredibly funny.

Actress Jenn Lyon, who plays Linda, gives what just may be the guest performance of the year so far.

You can watch the episode on Hulu, and look at the clip here.

Not the Reaction She Was Going for…

During this week’s vice presidential debate, M*gyn K*lly (don’t need to give her any more visibility), tweeted irate when CBS cut off JD Vance’s microphone after he exceeded his allotted time to speak.

“F you CBS - how DARE YOU,” she posted on X, which immediately became a hilarious prompt for her to be trolled by people who, rather than engaging with her point, aired their grievances about CBS programming over the years.

What to watch this week:

Hold Your Breath: Sarah Paulson doing amazing acting in a new project? Real original. (Now on Hulu)

It’s What’s Inside: One of the wildest mind-melds of a horror thriller in a while. (Now on Netflix)

Salem’s Lot: A new generation can now be completely traumatized by an adaptation of Stephen King’s novel. (now on Max)

What to skip this week:

Joker: Folie à Deux: Boo! Hiss! (Now in theaters)