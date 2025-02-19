Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
TV
Movies
Reviews
Celebrity
Recaps
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Reviews
There’s a New Cop Show in Town. This One Stars a ‘Gossip Girl.’
DETECTIVE GIRL
The new CW procedural “Good Cop/Bad Cop” is pleasant enough, but it borrows every trope in the detective-show guidebook.
Emma Stefansky
Published
Feb. 19 2025
11:16AM EST
Vince Valitutti/Vince Valitutti/Future Shack Entertainment
Emma Stefansky
stefabsky
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Obsessed
‘SNL’ Alum Trashes Tom Hanks’ ‘Stupid’ MAGA Sketch
Conrad Quilty-Harper
Industry News
‘SNL’ Welcomes Back Fired Cast Member Who Bombed Hosting Gig
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Celebrity
MAGA Melts Down Over Tom Hanks Playing Racist Trump Fan on SNL50
Matt Young
Celebrity
Kevin Spacey Hits Back at Guy Pearce After ‘Aggressive’ Behavior Claims
Julia Ornedo
Industry News
These ‘SNL’ Stars Were Conspicuously Missing From the 50th Anniversary Special
Eboni Boykin-Patterson