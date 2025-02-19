Reviewsskip-this

There’s a New Cop Show in Town. This One Stars a ‘Gossip Girl.’

DETECTIVE GIRL

The new CW procedural “Good Cop/Bad Cop” is pleasant enough, but it borrows every trope in the detective-show guidebook.

Emma Stefansky
Emma Stefansky
Leighton Meester as Lou Hickman
Vince Valitutti/Vince Valitutti/Future Shack Entertainment
Emma Stefansky

Emma Stefansky

stefabsky

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
Obsessed‘SNL’ Alum Trashes Tom Hanks’ ‘Stupid’ MAGA Sketch
Conrad Quilty-Harper
Industry News‘SNL’ Welcomes Back Fired Cast Member Who Bombed Hosting Gig
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
CelebrityMAGA Melts Down Over Tom Hanks Playing Racist Trump Fan on SNL50
Matt Young
CelebrityKevin Spacey Hits Back at Guy Pearce After ‘Aggressive’ Behavior Claims
Julia Ornedo
Industry NewsThese ‘SNL’ Stars Were Conspicuously Missing From the 50th Anniversary Special
Eboni Boykin-Patterson