Recaps

GOP Insider Claims to Know Which Trump Toady Has Tiniest Feet

‘LITTLE BITTY’

“I have always been struck by how tiny his little feet are,” said the former Republican strategist.

Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Ana Navarro has the inside info on Republican shoe sizes.

The View host and former Republican political strategist dished about foot sizes on Friday’s show, as she and her co-hosts discussed 2028’s Republican presidential contenders.

“I guess it’s all about for whom the shoe fits,” Navarro said, mocking Trump’s fixation on the discount dress shoes he has been making his cabinet members wear, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Navarro explained that Trump “asks them what their shoe size is,” but “Marco must have lied,” as the show shared a photo of Rubio wearing the ill-fitting Florsheims. Navarro, who said she’s known Rubio “most of my adult life,” said there’s one Republican whose feet are even smaller.

A photo composite highlighting Marco Rubio's ill-fitting dress shoes while meeting Chuck Schumer in January 2026.
A photo composite highlighting Marco Rubio's ill-fitting dress shoes while meeting Chuck Schumer in January 2026. The Daily Beast/Getty

“The third man,” referenced anonymously in the WSJ’s report, “said he was a size 7,” Navarro continued. “And I’m telling you, that was Lindsey Graham. I have always been struck by how tiny his little feet are,” she said, as a photo of Graham’s feet in sneakers appeared on screen.

Added guest co-host Sheryl Underwood, “Little bitty!”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Sen. Graham’s office for comment.

Sen. Lindsey Graham
Navarro said she knows firsthand that Lindsey Graham has the smallest feet in Trump's inner circle. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“His feet are so small, it might explain why his principles have nothing to stand on,” Navarro said.

Still, she roasted Rubio for reportedly telling Trump he wore an 11-and-a-half. “He is not an 11-and-a-half,” she said, joking that “any moment, he’s going to slide right out” of the too-large shoes.

Behar added to the discussion’s larger point, “Isn’t this all going to come down to who kisses the tush, really? Who is really the biggest toady, ‘cause you know that’s what he’s all about, Trump.”

Hostin replied, “I don’t know that even if he anoints a successor, that his base will fall in line behind that person. I think it’s a cult of personality.”

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 21: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) attends a bilateral meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (not pictured) alongside (L-R) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting on January 21, 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. The annual meeting of political and business leaders comes amid rising tensions between the United States and Europe over a range of issues, including Trump's vow to acquire Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Trump, with his top team, was at Davos in January, where they all wore matching Florsheim shoes. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sara Haines, meanwhile, argued that Rubio seemed to have a fair shot at it.

Trump “keeps anointing Rubio in consequential positions,” she said. “A vice president is essentially holding a spot. He put JD Vance in to hold a spot. He entrusts Marco Rubio with massive decisions. I think he trusts him. He deeply, almost, admires him.”

Navarro said Rubio has had to convince himself that "selling his soul" to Trump has been worth it.
The "View" hosts speculated about whetehr Rubio would be "anointed" as Trump's MAGA successor. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Underwood, a proud Republican, was unconvinced. “I think Trump don’t like neither one of them,” she said. “They are both being hustled. I think he makes Rubio hang out with him so he can act crazy in Venezuela. When it goes left, he blames Rubio. Vance is what the sons like. He really don’t like him.”

Navarro interjected, “Right now, Ted Cruz is sitting somewhere watching us saying, ‘Aren’t these b---hes gonna talk bad about me? I wanna be in the mix too!”

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Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Entertainment Reporter

EB_hyphenate

eboni.boykin-patterson@thedailybeast.com

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