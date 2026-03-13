GOP Insider Claims to Know Which Trump Toady Has Tiniest Feet

Ana Navarro has the inside info on Republican shoe sizes.

The View host and former Republican political strategist dished about foot sizes on Friday’s show, as she and her co-hosts discussed 2028’s Republican presidential contenders.

“I guess it’s all about for whom the shoe fits,” Navarro said, mocking Trump’s fixation on the discount dress shoes he has been making his cabinet members wear, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Navarro explained that Trump “asks them what their shoe size is,” but “Marco must have lied,” as the show shared a photo of Rubio wearing the ill-fitting Florsheims. Navarro, who said she’s known Rubio “most of my adult life,” said there’s one Republican whose feet are even smaller.

A photo composite highlighting Marco Rubio's ill-fitting dress shoes while meeting Chuck Schumer in January 2026. The Daily Beast/Getty

“The third man,” referenced anonymously in the WSJ’s report, “said he was a size 7,” Navarro continued. “And I’m telling you, that was Lindsey Graham. I have always been struck by how tiny his little feet are,” she said, as a photo of Graham’s feet in sneakers appeared on screen.

Added guest co-host Sheryl Underwood, “Little bitty!”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Sen. Graham’s office for comment.

Navarro said she knows firsthand that Lindsey Graham has the smallest feet in Trump's inner circle. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“His feet are so small, it might explain why his principles have nothing to stand on,” Navarro said.

Still, she roasted Rubio for reportedly telling Trump he wore an 11-and-a-half. “He is not an 11-and-a-half,” she said, joking that “any moment, he’s going to slide right out” of the too-large shoes.

Behar added to the discussion’s larger point, “Isn’t this all going to come down to who kisses the tush, really? Who is really the biggest toady, ‘cause you know that’s what he’s all about, Trump.”

Hostin replied, “I don’t know that even if he anoints a successor, that his base will fall in line behind that person. I think it’s a cult of personality.”

Trump, with his top team, was at Davos in January, where they all wore matching Florsheim shoes. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sara Haines, meanwhile, argued that Rubio seemed to have a fair shot at it.

Trump “keeps anointing Rubio in consequential positions,” she said. “A vice president is essentially holding a spot. He put JD Vance in to hold a spot. He entrusts Marco Rubio with massive decisions. I think he trusts him. He deeply, almost, admires him.”

The "View" hosts speculated about whetehr Rubio would be "anointed" as Trump's MAGA successor. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Underwood, a proud Republican, was unconvinced. “I think Trump don’t like neither one of them,” she said. “They are both being hustled. I think he makes Rubio hang out with him so he can act crazy in Venezuela. When it goes left, he blames Rubio. Vance is what the sons like. He really don’t like him.”

Navarro interjected, “Right now, Ted Cruz is sitting somewhere watching us saying, ‘Aren’t these b---hes gonna talk bad about me? I wanna be in the mix too!”