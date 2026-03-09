Politics

Trump Aides Too Afraid to Take Off the $145 Shoes He Keeps Buying Them

GRIN AND BEAR IT

“Everybody’s afraid not to wear them,” one White House insider admitted.

Leigh Kimmins
Reporter

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 14: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office on August 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is expected to issue a proclamation on the 90th anniversary of Social Security and highlight his administration's efforts on the program. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is obsessed with buying his aides shoes, and they’re too worried about igniting his wrath to take them off.

The 79-year-old has become particularly enamored with a pair of $145 oxfords from the Chicago-based brand Florsheim. He is so in thrall, in fact, that he forces the shoes on his top team.

“All the boys have them,” a female White House official told the Wall Street Journal. A second joked, “It’s hysterical because everybody’s afraid not to wear them.”

The latter comment came in jest, but one official was reportedly rankled that he had to shelve his Louis Vuittons and replace them with the sensible leather footwear.

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 21: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) attends a bilateral meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (not pictured) alongside (L-R) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting on January 21, 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. The annual meeting of political and business leaders comes amid rising tensions between the United States and Europe over a range of issues, including Trump's vow to acquire Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Trump with his top team at Davos in January. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had no such issues, at least not publicly, when The New York Times visited the White House to interview Trump and his minions in December. They gleefully showed reporters from the paper the shoes that Trump had bought them.

“Vance lifted his leg in the air to show the president the pair he was wearing,” White House Correspondent Katie Rogers wrote at the time.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Trump’s communications director Steven Cheung, deputy chief of staff James Blair, and speechwriter Ross Worthington have also been given the shoes.

Trump also gifted Fox News personality Sean Hannity and GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham a pair.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 23: US President Donald Trump meets with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres after delivering his speech at the 80th United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York, United States, on September 23, 2025. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)
The president’s bulging cankles have tested the limits of his Florsheims. Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Journal reported that Trump is so taken with the shoes that he has a stack of them in the White House, according to one insider. Another says he often demands that an aide place an order with Florsheim whenever he sees fit. When the shoes arrive, he sometimes attaches a personalized message before gifting them.

However, Thomas Florsheim Jr., CEO of the company that owns Florsheim, claimed ignorance, telling the Journal he was unaware of any orders relating to the president.

Trump has also reportedly begun to guess people’s shoe sizes to their faces. If this goes wrong, it could potentially be dangerous, menswear writer Derek Guy told the Journal.

“If you have a suit that doesn’t fit well, you’ll just look bad. But if you have a shoe that doesn’t fit well, you can develop physical issues,” he said.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 07: Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) (L) talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio before he and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speak to reporters in between closed door briefings about the U.S. capture of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, at the U.S. Capitol on January 7, 2026 in Washington, DC. Maduro and Flores were taken to New York on Saturday after they were captured by the U.S. military in Caracas. They are being detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and are expected to face federal charges related to drug trafficking and working with gangs designated as terrorist organizations. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Marco Rubio on Capitol Hill in December. His shoes don't appear to fit. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On the same day as The New York Times interview, Rubio, a size 11.5, was photographed on Capitol Hill with ill-fitting shoes. He was pictured embracing Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, and a wide chasm was visible at the back of his right shoe.

Trump ordered the footwear after pausing a previous meeting to criticize Rubio and Vance’s “f****g shoes,” according to the vice president.

He is also known to dole out MAGA caps, which he keeps in a gift shop in the White House. Trump also likes to hand out presidential coins and signed photographs of himself.

