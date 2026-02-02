‘Dumb Redneck’ Grammy Winner Pleads Ignorance on Politics

While prominent celebrities used the 2026 Grammys as a platform to voice their political views–and call out ICE–Jelly Roll said he’s “disconnected” from what is happening in America right now.

After picking up three awards, including Best Country Album, at Sunday night’s awards, the rapper was asked by journalists backstage if he wanted to comment on “what’s going on in the country right now.”

He responded, “Not really.”

“So, this is the truth, and I’m glad somebody asked because I love talking about this stuff, and people care to hear my opinion, but, so, I can tell you that people shouldn’t care to hear my opinion,” he clarified to reporters.

Jelly Roll at the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

“You know, I’m a dumb redneck. Like, I haven’t watched enough. I didn’t have a phone for 18 months,” he continued. “I’m so disconnected from what’s happening.”

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, is a Tennessee native. DeFord first went to prison as a teenager and spent the next decade in and out of incarceration. He has been open about his journey with drug addiction and crime. Now 41, he admitted to reporters at the Grammys that he only really discovered the reality of politics while he was incarcerated.

“I grew up in a house of, like, insane pandemonium. Like, I didn’t even know politics were f---ing real until I was in my mid-20s in jail,” he said. He went on to say that’s how “disconnected” someone gets when living and growing up “in a drug-addict household.”

“You think we, like, had common calls about what’s happening in rural politics?” he asked. “Like, we’re just trying to find a way to survive, man, you know?”

The rapper won three Grammys at Sunday’s award ceremony, delivering an impassioned speech about his life and journey to God when accepting the award for Best Contemporary Country Album. Jelly Roll tearfully thanked his wife, Bunnie Xo, and God, saying on stage, “I would have killed myself if it wasn’t for you and Jesus. I thank you for that.”

While the rapper told reporters he won’t weigh in on politics, he did briefly address the topic when discussing his faith.

“Jesus is for everybody. Jesus is Jesus. Anybody can have a relationship with him. I love you, Lord,” he said in a passionate conclusion to his acceptance speech.

Earlier in his remarks, he told the audience, “There was a time in my life, y’all, when I was broken. That’s why I wrote this album. I didn’t think I had a chance y’all,” adding that he was once a “horrible human.” He said that he had a Bible and a radio in his jail cell: two things that ultimately changed his life.

Jelly Roll and Bad Bunny at the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

DeFord also told reporters that he will “have a lot to say” about America—and, presumably, the activities of ICE—in the coming weeks.

“I have a lot to say about it, and I’m going to in the next week,” he said, “and everybody’s going to hear exactly what I have to say about it in the most loud and clear way I’ve ever spoken in my life.”

The country sensation additionally took home Best Country Duo/Group Performance with music star Shaboozey, 30, who thanked immigrants in his part of their acceptance speech.

“Immigrants built this country, literally. So this is for them, for all children of immigrants,” Shaboozey said. ”This is also for those who came to this country in search of a better opportunity to be part of a nation that promised freedom for all and equal opportunity to everyone willing to work for it. Thank you for bringing your culture, your music, your stories, and your traditions here. You give America color. I love y’all so much.”