Popular Network TV Show Halts Production to Protest ICE

Grey’s Anatomy is set to participate in the nationwide shutdown planned in protest of ICE.

The ABC show will halt production on Jan. 30 amid the national shutdown, according to Deadline. The shutdown was planned by University of Minnesota student groups and has gained traction from across the country, in the wake of two murders by federal agents in Minnesota.

Sources told Deadline that production of Grey’s Anatomy will be suspended on Friday but will resume on Saturday. The Shondaland and 20th Television production is now in its 22nd season.

The cast of 'Grey's Anatomy,' now in its 22nd season. Disney/Anne Marie Fox

The Daily Beast has reached out to Shondaland for comment.

In January, two Minneapolis residents were killed by federal agents: Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, and Reneé Good, a 37-year-old mother and poet.

In the wake of the murders and a widespread immigration crackdown, the shutdown was organized by a cohort of student groups from the University of Minnesota, including the Somali Student Association, Black Student Union, and Graduate Labor Union.

The groups are advocating for “no school, no work, and no shopping,” according to an official website. The shutdown entails a series of actions, including walkouts, vigils, and protests across all 50 states.

“The people of the Twin Cities have shown the way for the whole country – to stop ICE’s reign of terror, we need to SHUT IT DOWN,” reads a statement.

Activists take part in a vigil for Alex Pretti outside of the US Department of Veterans Affairs in Washington, DC on Wednesday. Pretti, an intensive care nurse for the Department of Veterans Affairs, was killed on January 24, 2026 by federal agents in Minneapolis. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

“The entire country is shocked and outraged at the brutal killings of Alex Pretti, Reneé Good, Silverio Villegas González, and Keith Porter Jr. by federal agents. While Trump and other right-wing politicians are slandering them as “terrorists”, the video evidence makes it clear beyond all doubt: they were gunned down in broad daylight simply for exercising their First Amendment right to protest mass deportation,” the statement continues.

“Every day, ICE, Border Patrol and other enforcers of Trump’s racist agenda are going into our communities to kidnap our neighbors and sow fear. It is time for us to all stand up together in a nationwide shutdown and say enough is enough!”

Several Hollywood stars have encouraged participation in the nationwide shutdown, including Pedro Pascal, Ariana Grande, Hannah Einbinder, Ellen DeGeneres, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

“Minnesotans need our help. Let’s show them they’re not in this alone,” wrote DeGeneres.