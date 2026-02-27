‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Pays Tribute to McSteamy in New Episode

Eric Dane’s on-screen family paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor, stitching together his iconic moments as Grey’s Anatomy’s beloved McSteamy.

The ABC show included a 65-second montage of Dane’s character, Dr. Mark Sloan, at the end of Thursday night’s episode. The emotional tribute aired over a week after Dane’s death. The actor, who was 53, had been battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease.

Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) on the long-running ABC medical drama. Scott Garfield/Disney via Getty

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” his family wrote in a statement. “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.”

Dane joined Grey’s Anatomy in its second season, quickly becoming a fan favorite and an integral character to the show. He portrayed Dr. Sloan for seven seasons.

The clip honoring Dane was set to “Chasing Cars,” the Snow Patrol song synonymous with key emotional climaxes on Grey’s. The song played in the background to Dr. Sloan’s most iconic scenes, from his legendary towel moment—which earned him the nickname “McSteamy”—to the budding friendships with his colleagues. It also included the character’s line from his deathbed in Season 9: “If you love someone, you tell them. Even if you’re scared that it’s not the right thing. Even if you’re scared that it will burn your life to the ground, you say it. You say it loud.”

Eric Dane in his iconic 'Grey's Anatomy' towel scene, which ultimately earned him the nickname 'McSteamy.' Vivian Zink/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Dane delivered his own final words on Netflix’s Famous Last Words series, giving heartfelt advice to his two daughters, whom he shares with his wife, Rebecca Gayheart. He shared four lessons to Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14, including the importance of falling in love, staying in the present, and fighting challenges “with every ounce of your being.”

The actor was honored by many of his Grey’s Anatomy colleagues and several others in Hollywood. Patrick Dempsey, who played neurosurgeon Dr. Derek Shepherd on Grey’s, told News FM, “He was so beloved and is deeply missed.”