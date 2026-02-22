The late Johnny Gaudreau, known as “Johnny Hockey,” a member of the United States men’s ice hockey team, was honored at the Winter Olympics after Team USA’s historic gold-medal 2-1 win over Team Canada. Gaudreau was set to be part of the team before his death in 2024. The player was killed alongside his brother Matthew by a drunk driver while they were riding their bikes. Team USA remembered their former teammate by hanging his jersey in the locker room throughout the Games. After their legendary victory over the reigning champions, players brought his jersey onto the ice, along with two of his children, Noa and Johnny Jr., to honor his memory. Gaudreau’s family members were there to witness the legendary win—the first time the United States has captured Olympic gold in men’s hockey since 1980. Gaudreau played for the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets in the NHL for 11 seasons and was the all-time leading U.S. scorer in international play. Gaudreau is survived by his wife, his parents, and his three children, the youngest of whom was born after his death.
Rebecca Gayheart Breaks Silence After Eric Dane’s Death
Rebecca Gayheart thanked fans for their support after the death of her husband, actor Eric Dane. Dane died at age 53 on Feb. 19 after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), surrounded by his family, including Gayheart. “I’m so blown away by the outpouring of love and support from our community,” Gayheart posted on her Instagram story. Behind the words, Gayheart’s story featured images of Dane with his family and two candles. “There aren’t words to express our gratitude. You are truly holding us up during this difficult time,” she added. Gayheart and the Grey’s Anatomy star separated in 2018 but remained married. She had filed for divorce from Dane in 2018, but withdrew the petition in March 2025, one month before Dane made his ALS diagnosis public. Gayheart wrote in The Cut that she was completely in charge of Dane’s medical care. After Dane’s death, his family told PEOPLE, “Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always.” Those close to him have started a GoFundMe to raise money for his family. Dane is survived by his wife and two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13.
Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards on Sunday in London, following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest. The former Prince Andrew was arrested on Feb. 19 for alleged misconduct in public office in connection with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Prince William has served as President of the British Academy Film Awards since 2010. William walked the carpet wearing a burgundy velvet jacket alongside Middleton, who wore a lighter burgundy dress that complemented his attire. Other royals have continued making their scheduled appearances following the scandal. King Charles III attended London Fashion Week, and Princess Anne visited a prison as part of her charity work. King Charles issued a statement following Andrew’s arrest, telling the public that while this goes on, “my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.” He added that the police have his “full and wholehearted support and cooperation” for the ongoing investigation into his brother and believes “the law must take its course.” Andrew has been under scrutiny for years following allegations from Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre.
Michele Hundley Smith disappeared without a trace in December 2001, and after searching for nearly 25 years, her family has found out she’s alive. Smith, then 38, disappeared while Christmas shopping for her family in Eden, North Carolina. When she went missing, Smith’s three children were 19, 14, and 7. According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, she was found in North Carolina but does not wish to have her location shared. The case has sparked national attention as Smith’s family continued their search for decades. There were even episodes of true crime podcasts dedicated to Smith’s disappearance. Her family had no idea the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, or whether she was dead or alive. “For years, we didn’t know if we were grieving or waiting,” her cousin Barbara Byrd told WFMY News. Byrd is still left questioning: “My biggest question is to her… what happened all those years ago in December? What made you leave? What happened?” A Facebook page called “Bring Michele Hundley Smith Home” posted that it would be rededicating the page to other missing people.
The windswept drama of Wuthering Heights may have star power, but it’s being chased down by an unlikely contender: a basketball-playing goat. Sony Pictures’ animated film Goat is emerging as the box office winner for both films’ second weekend. The star-studded literary adaptation, led by Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, debuted at the top for Valentine’s Day weekend. While the gothic drama leans into moody passion and prestige appeal, Goat is showing strong second-weekend numbers by drawing in crowds with family-friendly energy. The animated feature, which stars Stranger Things alums Caleb McLaughlin and David Harbour and NBA star Stephen Curry, follows a young underdog named Will on a mission to shake up the world of basketball. According to Deadline, the feel-good movie pulled in an estimated $15.7 million in its second week, bringing its 10-day domestic total to around $54 million. Meanwhile, Wuthering Heights—the romantic period drama adaptation—earned $14.7 million, keeping it narrowly ahead for total domestic earnings with a roughly $60 million total after the same 10-day stretch.
Marianna Stupina, a former Russian government official who was facing jail time for fraud in 2012, was found 13 years after allegedly faking her death. She served as the first deputy to Nikolai Yarovoy, the former Minister of Housing and Communal Services in the Astrakhan region. Facing seven years behind bars, Stupina reportedly enlisted her husband to help her by having him identify another dead body as her and forging a death certificate. To find a dead body she could pass off as herself, Stupina reportedly monitored news reports until a body resembling hers was found. She assumed a new identity and lived in Tatarstan, a Russian republic, until she was found alive. Stupina was discovered after investigators began looking into a double murder connected to the original fraud case. After her husband confessed to their plans, she was taken back into custody and is currently serving her original prison sentence. Authorities are still deliberating on how to address the faked death.
Salsa musician Willie Colón has died at 75, his family announced Saturday. A cause of death has not been disclosed for the Bronx-born trombonist, vocalist, and composer. In a statement shared to Colón’s Facebook page, loved ones said he died surrounded by family and friends, calling him a “beloved husband, father, and renowned musician.” While mourning his loss, they added they are choosing to “rejoice in the timeless gift of his music and the cherished memories he created that will live on forever.” A towering figure in Latin music, Colón helped shape the sound of modern salsa, with hits like “Oh Qué Será?” and a decades-long career that pushed the genre into new cultural and political territory. His influence earned him a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Latin Recording Academy in 2004. His manager also paid tribute in a post, writing that Colón “didn’t just change salsa; he expanded it, politicized it, clothed it in urban chronicles, and took it to stages where it hadn’t been heard before.” The family thanked supporters for their prayers and asked for privacy as they grieve.
Polish speed skater Kamila Sellier was stretchered out of the Milano Ice Skating Area on Friday after taking a horrifying knock to the face from a rival. In the women’s 1500-meter short-track quarterfinals, American Kristen Santos-Griswold passed Sellier and 14-time gold medallist Arianna Fontana with an illegal lane shift, sending the two women flying. In the clash, Santos-Griswold’s skate slammed into Sellier’s face, just underneath her left eye. The race was halted after the 25-year-old hit the barrier, and medics rushed to her aid. Polish officials have said that her eye is OK, thanks largely to the safety goggles she was wearing, and that the stitches she received should be sufficient while she undergoes further tests at the hospital. The athlete eventually gave a thumbs up to the crowd in the arena, but left a pool of blood on the track. Santos-Griswold was penalized for the maneuver and failed to advance. American Corinne Stoddard took bronze in the event finals while Choi Min-jeong and Kim Gil-li won silver and gold, respectively.
Baseball has lost one of its most iconic World Series heroes. Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski, the Pittsburgh Pirates legend behind one of the most famous home runs in MLB history, has died at 89. No cause of death has been announced. The Pirates broke the news on Saturday in a statement on X, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that we relay the news of the passing of legendary Pirates and National Baseball Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski,” calling him a “beloved member of the Pirates family” who “will be deeply missed.” Mazeroski cemented his legacy in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series, when he launched a walk-off home run in the ninth inning to defeat the New York Yankees. Across a 17-year MLB career, the second baseman became synonymous with the Pirates franchise, later earning induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2001. Pittsburgh retired his No. 9 jersey in 1987 and featured him in the team’s inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2022. Mazeroski is survived by his sons, Darren and David, and four grandchildren.
Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 38, revealed she has been diagnosed with Stage 1 cervical cancer—but says she’s grateful it was caught early. The reality star shared the news on TikTok, opening up about undergoing a cone biopsy after dealing with abnormal Pap smear results for the past three to four years. The procedure tests and removes abnormal tissue from the cervix, and Polizzi said doctors confirmed it was adenocarcinoma, a type of cervical cancer. “Obviously not the news I’ve been hoping for,” she said, “but also not the worst news just because they caught it so early. Thank freaking God!” Polizzi credited routine screenings for catching the cancer before it progressed, urging others not to delay care out of fear. “Instead of putting it off because I didn’t want to go… I just went and did it,” she said. Doctors have already removed the cancerous tissue, and because it was detected early, it had not spread. Still, Polizzi said she’s weighing next steps depending on the upcoming PET scan results. She added that she may opt for a hysterectomy—removing her cervix and uterus while keeping her ovaries—calling it the “smart choice” for her long-term health.