Gwyneth Paltrow Feels ‘Alone’ Over Holidays Thanks to ‘Grinch’ Husband

Gwyneth Paltrow says she’s battling holiday blues at home thanks to her husband, television producer Brad Falchuk.

The actress told listeners on her Goop podcast that while she dives headfirst into the festive season, Falchuk is resolutely unenthusiastic.

“My husband is a little bit of a Grinch, so he’s the opposite,” Paltrow said. “But I love the decorations, I love the Frank Sinatra Christmas album. I really get into the holiday spirit.”

“Brad is the worst,” she added. Paltrow, 53, described Falchuk as hating “Christmas music, Christmas decorations, roast turkey, like, he hates the traditional dinner.” Asked if there’s anything he does enjoy about the season, she replied bluntly: “He looks forward to it being over.”

Paltrow with her daughter Apple, 19. Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

”I feel very alone in my house in my love for Christmas, although all the kids love it, so they’re on my side,” she said.

The Oscar-winning actress has two kids with her ex-husband, British rocker Chris Martin: daughter Apple, 21, and son Moses, 19. She is also stepmother to Falchuk’s two children from his previous marriage, daughter Isabella, 21, and son Brody, 18.

She described their wholesome holiday routine. “We do Christmas and Hanukkah,” she shared. “We have a really fun Christmas morning. We usually take a long time to open presents and then have a long walk on the beach and, you know, eat and stay in pajamas.”

Despite the Grinch in the house, Paltrow insists she and the kids make the season special.

Paltrow and her 19-year-old son, Moses. Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

“We also do kind of Boxing Day, which is a holdover from our days in the U.K., where we just, you know, have another day of like, glorious gluttony and total relaxation and board games and stuff like that,” she said.

In September, Paltrow opened up about a lingering regret in her marriage to Falchuk, 54: not living together during their first year for the sake of their kids.

“I think at the time, we really felt like we were doing the right thing,” she said. “We were trying to kind of land the plane very, very gently and slowly and get everybody on board.”