Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals What She Thinks of Meghan Markle Feud Rumors

Gwyneth Paltrow, 52, has had it with made-up catfights.

The Oscar-winning actress shut down rumors of a supposed rift with Meghan Markle, 43, on a Thursday podcast appearance.

Speaking on The World’s First Podcast With Erin & Sara Foster, Paltrow addressed the internet’s speculation that she and the duchess are frenemies, saying she wants no part in a clickbait-fueled feud.

“You know what I won’t be at this point in my life?” she said. “Like, I won’t be a pawn in some drummed up, you know, triangulation of women feud in order for your f---ing clickbait. Leave us out of it, leave us out it. Like, don’t do that. I will not stand for that.”

The drama seemingly started with the launch of Markle’s lifestyle brand As Ever on March 4, which quickly drew comparisons to Paltrow’s wellness empire, Goop, which she founded in 2008. Both brands occupy the same influencer-driven space, pushing a mix of self-care, wellness and aspirational living.

With As Ever focusing heavily on home life and cooking, it wasn’t long before critics and internet sleuths started speculating about a possible clash between the two actresses.

Adding fuel to the fire, the two women seemed to unintentionally overlap in their content. Paltrow posted a video on Instagram of herself preparing breakfast, accompanied by the same song—Natalie Cole’s This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)—that had been featured in With Love, Meghan, which is Markle’s Netflix series.

Despite the rumors on social media, the Iron Man star insisted there’s nothing but mutual respect between the two actresses.

“She lives in Montecito so I’ve seen her, I’ve hung out with her a few times. She seems really lovely,” Paltrow said. “I don’t know her super well, but she seems really, really lovely.”

“I wish Meghan nothing but the best,” Paltrow said. “It’s so great what she’s doing. I’m proud of her. Every woman deserves to go into anything that they want to do, like, people need to just check themselves.”

The supposed tension between the two was fanned further by seemingly similar aesthetics in their content—cozy, slow-mo kitchen scenes, and that Natalie Cole song, used in both Markle’s Netflix promos and one of Paltrow’s Instagram reels. But Paltrow brushed it all off.

“I genuinely do not understand this at all, whatsoever,” Paltrow said last month during an Instagram Q&A. She then turned her head and asked someone offscreen: “Do you understand this?”

As it turns out, that someone was Markle, who playfully shrugged for the camera.