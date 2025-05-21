The funniest person on TV right now is Holmes—no, not Sherlock Holmes, but Holmes, the actress behind the icon that is Hailee from Amazon Prime’s college comedy series Overcompensating.

The show was created by social media star Benito Skinner, and it follows Benny (Skinner), a closeted former football player and homecoming king, who is struggling to accept his sexuality while navigating his first year at Yates College.

In the series, Holmes plays Hailee, a bleach blonde, out-of-pocket freshman, whose entire college social life revolves around hooking up with hot men and going to parties with her blonde besties.

“Ew, my knees look f--king nasty,” Hailee whines to her similarly blonde friends in first episode, while wearing a hot pink tube top with the phrase, “Cowboy Cushions,” printed across the chest.

(Side note: It’s a very Juicy Couture look, and I’m obsessed.)

At first glance, Hailee seems vapid, a sort of Paris Hilton caricature ripped straight from her early 2000s reality show, A Simple Life. However, don’t be fooled by her outward appearance, Hailee is much more than a simple stereotype.

Throughout the season, her character proves to be an absolute unhinged weirdo (in the best way possible), but also a profoundly loyal friend to her roommate Carmen (Wally Baram). She’s ride or die for her besties, and honestly, we love that for her.

Not to mention, it’s the small moments when Hailee demonstrates a profound emotional insight that truly takes her character from funny stereotype and places her squarely in the “icon” category.

And viewers can’t get enough of her.

“I’m being so serious when I say she needs to be nominated for an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy. One of the most hilarious performances of the year #overcompesating,” a fan wrote on X.

Others couldn’t agree more, with one viewer writing: “Every award. Give them to her!”

obsessed with hailee from overcompensating pic.twitter.com/xiJK1KVXbi — jimmy (@jimmysoldout) May 19, 2025

Just came here to say I’m obsessed with Hailee from #Overcompensating. pic.twitter.com/aCxF0GDaQn — Nathan Lomax-Fay (@NathanLomaxFay) May 19, 2025

As of now, there is no word yet on whether Overcompensating will be renewed for a second season. But, if it does, there is likely one request that most fans will have for Skinner—more Hailee, please.