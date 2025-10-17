Hailey Bieber seemed to throw some subtle shade at Selena Gomez after being asked during an interview if she felt competitive with the fellow billionaire over their rival beauty brands.

“I think there is space for everybody,” Bieber told The Wall Street Journal regarding her Rhode products being on Sephora shelves next to Gomez’s Pure Beauty items.

However, Bieber then added, “I don’t feel competitive with people that I’m not inspired by.”

The interviewer then asked whether she was nervous that shoppers would compare the two brands. However, her publicist reportedly instructed her not to answer the question.

“It’s always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn’t ask for that,” Bieber, 28, later said.

Fans have been scrutinizing the relationship between the two women since Bieber’s engagement to pop star Justin Bieber, who had dated Selena Gomez on and off before their breakup in March 2018. Two months later, Hailey, then known as Hailey Baldwin, married Bieber.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tie the knot in South Carolina. Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Instagram / Getty

Appearing to further comment on the perceived rivalry, Bieber said she tries not to let it worry her.

“When people want to see you a certain way and they’ve made up a story about you in their minds, it’s not up to you to change that,” she said.

Bieber’s representatives told Page Six that none of the comments in the interview were directly about Gomez.

In 2022, the model told Alex Cooper, host of the Call Her Daddy podcast, that she had spoken to Gomez since getting married and that it was “all love” between them.

Still, speculation that Bieber was making TikToks mocking Gomez led to her receiving death threats and prompted Gomez to defend her on Instagram.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” the pop star wrote in a 2023 Instagram Story. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying,” she continued, adding that the hate toward Bieber had to “stop.”

Selena Gomez married Benny Blanco in September 2025. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The 33-year-old Lose You to Love Me singer married music producer Benny Blanco in September 2025. Bieber liked a photo of their engagement in December, and Gomez later returned the gesture by liking a post celebrating the launch of Rhode in Sephora.

Both women’s beauty businesses have been hugely successful, with Rhode being sold to e.l.f. Cosmetics for $1 billion and Rare Beauty valued at $2.7 billion making both women billionaires.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Gomez and Bieber for comment.