Selena Gomez Ties the Knot In Star-Studded Ceremony
🤍🤍🤍
Pop star, actor, and entrepreneur Selena Gomez, 33, has tied the knot with music producer Benny Blanco, 37. The pair were married on Saturday in an intimate ceremony at the Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, California. Sharing images of the ceremony on Instagram, Gomez simply captioned the pics “🤍 9.27.25 🤍.” The star-studded affair was attended by high-profile friends and family, including Gomez’s longtime BFF Taylor Swift and her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short. Gomez wore a custom Ralph Lauren white gown with a floral halter neck while Blanco wore a Ralph Lauren suit. The pair began dating in 2023, nearly a decade after having first crossed paths when Blanco produced a number of tracks on Gomez’s 2015 album Revival. The pair have been public about their affection, with Blanco revealing in a joint interview earlier this year that he knew “this is my wife” from the moment he met her: “I was telling my mom, ‘This is the girl I’m going to marry.’” Gomez has been similarly openly besotted, telling Vanity Fair in 2024: “I’ve never been loved this way. He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life.”