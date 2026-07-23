Hot Takes

A Surprise Contender for the Next James Bond Just Emerged

SHOOK AND STIRRED

What if we all thought just a little out of the box?

Kevin Fallon
Kevin Fallon 

Editor-at-Large, Obsessed

Hannah Waddingham attends Prime Video's "Ride Or Die" New York Series Premiere at The New York Historical on July 13, 2026 in New York City
Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Who knows what is happening with the never-ending search for the next James Bond. When the nuclear holocaust comes for all of us, all that will remain is a single cockroach wheezing “Michael Fassbender would’ve been a great 007” with its dying breath.

So since the conversation has been largely farcical for the last decade anyway, with Daniel Craig grumpily threatening to relinquish his tuxedo after every movie (presumably before the Mack truck full of money backs up his driveway), I’d like to offer a new left-field suggestion for the role, since we’re all offering our takes.

Hannah Waddingham, come pick up your license to kill.

The Ted Lasso Emmy-winner stars in the new Prime Video series Ride or Die, which is now streaming, with Octavia Spencer. It is a stunt-heavy, globe-trotting, kinda brash, kinda funny, kinda warm tonic in the otherwise pitch-dark and uber-intense world of streaming action series. Remember when TV shows were fun? When shoot-em-ups also made you giggle? When things weren’t always so serious?

That’s the appeal of Ride or Die. And, certainly, the value of Waddingham’s performance in it.

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Kevin Fallon

Kevin Fallon

Editor-at-Large, Obsessed

kpfallon

kevin.fallon@thedailybeast.com

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