Harry Styles’ Fiancée Blasts Former Bosses Over ‘Tacky’ Joke

Actress Zoë Kravitz was not amused by Hulu’s attempt to use her relationship with Harry Styles to promote her 2020 series High Fidelity.

Hulu’s official Instagram account posted a photo of Kravitz in character as the series’s Robyn Brooks last week with the caption, “Robyn Brooks definitely has Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally on her playlist,” referencing Styles’ fourth studio album, in light of their rumored engagement.

Kravitz reacted to the post on Thursday, commenting, “This is tacky @hulu.” The streamer deleted the post shortly after her reply on Thursday afternoon.

Hulu/Instagram

A source told Page Six that the Batman actress, 37, and Styles, 32, were engaged last month, following eight months of dating. Kravitz was spotted in London sporting a massive ring on her left ring finger.

Styles and Kravitz are reportedly engaged. Temilade Adelaja/REUTERS

Kravitz starred in High Fidelity for one season, in which she played the gender-flipped version of the original male record-store owner protagonist from Nick Hornby’s eponymous novel.

John Cusack starred as “Rob” in the 2000 film adaptation. The show was canceled in 2020 despite praise from critics. She shared her frustration with the decision on Instagram at the time, writing in a now-deleted post, according to Teen Vogue. “At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh, wait.”

Hulu

In 2022, the actress told the publication that the show’s cancellation was “a big mistake” on Hulu’s part. “The amount of letters, DMs, people on the street, and women that look like us—like, that love for the show, it meant something to people,” she said at the time.

Kravitz found success elsewhere and went on to star as Catwoman alongside Robin Pattinson in The Batman in 2024.

As Hulu promoted the show’s one season on the heels of the celebrities’ engagement reveal, Kravitz wasn’t the only one who found the move “tacky.”

One X user weighed in on the social media exchange, “I’d be p---ed too if the network that canceled my show used my personal life as advertisement six years later.”