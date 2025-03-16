Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
TV
Movies
Reviews
Celebrity
Recaps
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Celebrity
Harvey Weinstein Responds to Julia Stiles Feeling ‘So Slimy’ Working With Him
1 THING I HATE ABOUT YOU
The disgraced producer responded to Stiles' comments from prison.
Catherine Bouris
Published
Mar. 16 2025
12:59AM EDT
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Catherine Bouris
catherinebouris
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Celebrity
Kim Kardashian Drastically Misreads Room in New Shoot With Tesla Cybertruck
Catherine Bouris
Hot Takes
Scarlett Johansson Gave Us the Best Meme of the Week
Kevin Fallon
Celebrity
Anthony Kiedis Apologized After Sending 17-Year-Old Ione Skye to Abortion Clinic Alone
Liam Archacki
Celebrity
Kim Kardashian Working to Erase Kanye Song Featuring Diddy and North West
Catherine Bouris
Hot Takes
‘Ted Lasso’ Should Remain Dead and Gone
Kevin Fallon