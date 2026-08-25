Troubled Star’s Return to Abusive Ex Exposed by His Sister

Hayden Panettiere, 36, who died last Sunday from a suspected overdose in the company of her convicted abuser ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson, may have been won over by Hickerson’s “charms,” his sister revealed.

Hickerson’s half-sister Ashley Hickerson told the Daily Mail she “gets” why the actress ultimately went back to her brother, despite suffering years of abuse at his hands.

Panettiere wrote extensively about several incidents during her relationship with the realtor in her memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning, released in May. “The slaps become hits,” she wrote, until he “busts up my face so badly I don’t leave the house for weeks.”

Hickerson pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring a partner in 2021. Teton County Sheriff’s Office

Hickerson, 37, was convicted on two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend following his attacks on the star in 2021, after which Panettiere obtained a restraining order. He served 13 of his 45-day jail sentence. He was also sentenced to four years of probation and 52 domestic violence classes. He confirmed to the Daily Mail in 2022 that the couple had split permanently.

The pair were first romantically linked in 2018. Getty Images

But an alleged insider told Page Six that the star kept her apparent reunion with Hickerson a secret from her friends.

“If I can say one thing about Brian, it’s that he is the most charismatic person and he draws you in,” Ashley told the Daily Mail. “I get why Hayden was with him. Brian is just the type of person who can make you laugh no matter what, and he can be fun.”

As for recurrent physical abuse of Panettiere, which was so bad that the star’s neighbors reportedly banned him from her West Hollywood apartment complex, she said, “We all have our demons.”

Neighbors were warned to call the police if they ever saw Hickerson at Panettiere's apartment complex. Inside Edition/Instagram

“Brian was not raised that way. It wasn’t until he got into drugs that he went south,” she added. The Daily Mail reports that Hickerson had been part of multiple violent incidents before his abuse of Panettiere was made public. He never denied abusing the star.

Panettiere was open about her stuggles with substance abuse before her death last Sunday. Kai Pfaffenbach/REUTERS

Hickerson’s brother, Zach, told TMZ that he arrived at an Airbnb for a visit with the couple and found them asleep on a rollaway sofa on August 16. He said he roused Hickerson, but Panettiere was unresponsive, so he and his brother took turns performing CPR.

The actress was known for her roles as a child star but also for her roles in "Heroes," "Nashville," and the "Scream" franchise. Chris Hollo/Disney General Entertainment Con

Zach also said in his statement that his brother gave Panettiere Narcan—a substance used to reverse the effects of an overdose. Authorities attempted to revive the Nashville star on arrival, until she was pronounced dead that afternoon.

The police report said that Brian Hickerson “did not become emotional until EMS declared her officially deceased.”

Hickerson has remained publicly silent except for a statement through his lawyer. Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock/Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

A preliminary investigation found no signs of foul play, but the actress’s death remains under investigation. Last Wednesday, authorities paid Hickerson’s home a visit.

He broke his silence through his lawyer in a statement to TMZ: “Hayden’s death remains under investigation, and it is important to allow that investigation to proceed. As has been publicly reported, police confirmed there were no signs of foul play.”

Brian Hickerson added, “Out of respect for Hayden’s loved ones and the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment at this time.”