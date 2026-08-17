Disturbing Details Emerge After Troubled ‘Nashville’ Star Found Dead

New details have emerged after the tragic death of Nashville star Hayden Panettiere, who was found dead on Sunday at age 36.

According to TMZ, a friend found the actress in a South Carolina home. Emergency services were called to check on an “unresponsive female” in “cardiac arrest,” the outlet has reported.

Officials at the scene reportedly discussed an “overdose,” according to dispatch audio obtained by People.

The Greenville County coroner will conduct an official autopsy on Monday to determine the official cause of death, but police say that there are no initial signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances.

Law enforcement officers said the friend called 911 around 2 p.m. on Sunday. Greenville police officers and EMS workers then attempted to resuscitate the actress using “advanced cardiac life support” and chest compressions.

Panettiere was pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m.

Hayden Panettiere died at age 36. Kai Pfaffenbach/REUTERS

It is unclear who called emergency services to revive the actress and whether it was her on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson. The Greenville Police Department said an “acquaintance of Ms. Panettiere” placed the 911 call, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Panettiere and Hickerson had flown from Los Angeles to South Carolina a day before her death.

Hickerson and the Scream actress dated “on and off” from 2018 to 2022, ABC 4 News reports. Hickerson, a realtor, was arrested multiple times for abuse during the course of their relationship. In 2020, Panettiere told People that she was “coming forward” with the truth of her relationship and the abuse she faced to “empower others.”

“I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life,” she told the outlet. In 2021, he was sentenced to 45 days in prison for domestic violence.

Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson are seen on January 31, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Getty

Panettiere outlined patterns of abuse in her memoir, This is Me: A Reckoning, which was published in May. Hickerson described the book as “incredible.”

“I think everyone should read it. I mean, the domestic violence stuff my chapter [sic], everybody should read it,” he told ABC. At the time, the outlet referred to Hickerson as Panettiere’s ex-boyfriend.

Panettiere has had a troubled history with substance abuse and postpartum depression.

Hayden Panettiere relinquished custody of her daughter, Kaya, who was born in 2014. Frazer Harrison/Getty

In 2018, she reliquinshed custody of her daughter to her ex-partner, heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko.

The actress, who began her career as a child star on soap operas such as One Life to Live and Guiding Light, has detailed her story in her fiercely candid memoir, writing about being groomed as a child star and developing an alcohol addiction to her sexuality, mental health struggles, and various relationships.

Hayden Panettiere attends the premiere of 'Scream VI' in New York City, U.S., March 6, 2023. Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS

“I realized it was more important for me to share my stories and to wipe the slate clean,” she told the Hollywood Reporter of her decision to sit down and write the book.

Panettiere has been mourned by her Hollywood colleagues and friends. Her Scream co-star David Arquette wrote on Instagram, “I love you Hayden” while Melissa Barrera said, “rest in peace sweet Hayden,” along with a broken-heart emoji.

Bethany Joy-Lenz, Panettiere’s co-star on the daytime soap Guiding Light, said she was “crushed” by the news of her death.

“I dont understand how this is real. Everything seemed to be turning around. She was coming BACK to life, wasn’t she? It’s too young and there’s still so much more life,” she wrote.

Panettiere rose to fame as a child star, known for her soap opera roles. AP Photo

Oscar winner Viola Davis, with whom Panettiere starred in the courtroom drama Custody, wrote a lengthy tribute to the star. “What an amazing talent you were....so gifted,” she said. “I wish the world had more time with you because I had a burning curiosity about who you were becoming...You will be remembered. Rest well, Hayden.”