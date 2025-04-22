“Who fancies a movie then?”

That was the question that had the hearts of Heartstopper fans skipping a beat when Netflix announced that its coming-of-age LGBTQ+ romance series will be getting a movie, officially putting and end to the love story between teens Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor).

Heartstopper will return, bigger than ever.



A Heartstopper movie, our final chapter based on Alice Oseman's upcoming volume six, is coming!!! pic.twitter.com/8SMgWlWCD5 — Netflix (@netflix) April 22, 2025

The streaming platform dropped the big news on X, uploading a picture of the movie poster along with a caption that read: “Heartstopper will return, bigger than ever. A Heartstopper movie, our final chapter based on Alice Oseman’s upcoming volume six, is coming!!!”

Oseman, the graphic novelist whose work the show is based on, posted on Instagram that they are writing the script for the film.

It’s clear from the reaction of Heartstopper fans that they couldn’t be more thrilled with the news. Since the third season premiered last fall, there were fears amongst viewers that the show was going to be canceled, as Netflix didn’t immediately announce that it ordered a new season. But now, everyone can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that they will get to see how their favorite teen romance series will end.

IVE NEVER FELT MORE INSANE HEARTSTOPPER MOVIE😭🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/7rCvsPY7B7 — mills (@Ioverspring) April 22, 2025

“Netflix I might have doubted [you] for a second baby, but I’m so sorry I LOVE YOU,” one X user commented.

Other fans were just as jubilant, writing comments like: “THANK YOU NETFLIX THIS MEANS THE WORLD” and “👏❤️🍂🙌😍.”

Still, some fans had mixed feelings about the whole thing. Although they’re happy the show will get to have proper send off, they just aren’t quite ready to say goodbye to the series’ colorful cast of characters.

“It’s bittersweet for me, but I’m really happy we’re getting an ending 💕,“ a Redditor announced.

According to Tudum, the official companion site to Netflix, the film will pick up right after the events of the Season 3 finale, which found Charlie and Nick more in love than ever. However, this time, the couple faces new challenges, as Nick is off to university, which means he and Charlie will be in a long-distance relationship.

Will the couple manage to stay together despite the distance? Or will life’s big milestones throw a wrench in their plans?

we will see nick and charlie breaking up and having a happing ending on the same heartstopper movie.. im not okay pic.twitter.com/07VB4tdKvv — sue ⭐️ (@hsgaaay) April 22, 2025

Tune in to Netflix to find out.