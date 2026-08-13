‘Heated Rivalry’ Star in ‘Trouble’ After Season 2 Admission

Dylan Walsh admitted to being in “trouble” for oversharing about the much-anticipated second season of Heated Rivalry.

The actor, who plays Hudson Williams’s father in the hockey-themed romance series, revealed that the cast has begun shooting again and will be completing 12 episodes, sparking speculation from fans.

Walsh made the slip in a message via the celebrity video app Cameo. In a clip shared by a fan account on X, Walsh shared, “Getting ready to go back up to Canada and shoot some more episodes… So, I think we’re doing 12 this time.”

The first season featured six episodes, leading to rumors that the cast may be shooting two seasons at once or splitting the next chapter into two parts. Adding fuel to the fire, creator Jacob Tierney told The Los Angeles Times that he would not place more than six episodes in a single season.

Dylan Walsh plays David Hollander, the father of Hudson Williams's character. sabrina lantos/Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max

“I would always rather tighten the belt than get loosey-goosey,” said Tierney in February. “I would rather be like, ‘Let’s see how much story we can pack into these episodes.’”

“We want everybody to be left yearning,” Brendan Brady, Tierney’s producing partner, added. “That’s what everybody loves about this show. Less is more!”

After Walsh’s inadvertent admission, the 62-year-old Nip/Tuck actor paused activity on Cameo.

Dylan Walsh said he got in "trouble" for revealing a little too much on Cameo. sabrina lantos/HBO/Sabrina Lantos

According to Entertainment Weekly, Walsh is now unavailable for personalized videos until August 2027. The publication viewed a message from Walsh on his Cameo profile in which he admitted, “Stepping away because a video went viral that got me in trouble.”

Heated Rivalry, a Crave production distributed by HBO Max, has a passionate fanbase that has come under the spotlight for taking its fandom too far.

Hudson Williams and Connor Storie in the wildly popular romance series "Heated Rivalry" Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max

In March, two stars of the show called out their fans for months of online abuse. Hudson Williams and François Arnaud posted a joint message on Instagram, writing, “Don’t call yourself a fan if you share racist/homophobic/biphobic/misogynist/ageist/ableist/parasocial/bigoted comments of any kind. “None of us need your hateful ‘love.’”

Hudson Williams and François Arnaud star in Heated Rivalry. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The wildly popular show is adapted from the Game Changers book series by Rachel Reid.