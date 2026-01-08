Cheat Sheet
‘Heated Rivalry’ Star Reveals the Show’s Most Surprising Fan Base

#INSPIRING
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 01.08.26 7:17AM EST 
Hudson Williams
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 07: Hudson Williams visits SiriusXM Studios on January 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images) Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams said in an interview with show superfan Andy Cohen on Wednesday that closeted professional athletes have been in touch since the series’ premiere. “It’s definitely the people who reach out, somewhat anonymously, who are like, ‘I’m a professional player, and I’m still in the closet,’” Williams, who stars as Canadian hockey phenom Shane Hollander, told Cohen during an interview on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy. Williams, 24, added that the creative team behind the show, in particular the author of the books on which it is based, Rachel Reid, has heard from closeted hockey players, football players, and basketball players. “They’re reaching out to Rachel, our author, who will then relay these lovely anonymous emails, and sometimes they’re just reaching out privately through Instagram, and those are the ones that hit you and go, ‘Oh, so this is a fun show and it’s celebratory, but also sometimes it’s just hitting people right in the nerves.’” The show, which streams on HBO Max and also stars 25-year-old Connor Storrie as the Russian hockey sensation Ilya Rozanov whose intense rivalry with Williams’ Hollander turns to romance, has taken the world by storm since its November premiere and has already been renewed for a second season.

Read it at SiriusXM on YouTube

2
Airline Quits Trump’s Deportation Flights After Furious Backlash
GROUNDED
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 01.08.26 7:53AM EST 
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air)
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air

A commercial airline is pulling out of deportation operations tied to President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement. Avelo Airlines said it will cease flying deportation charters for the Department of Homeland Security, bringing to an end its work transporting detained immigrants for Immigration and Customs Enforcement after less than a year. Since publicizing the arrangement in April, the low-fare carrier has faced protests, boycotts, and criticism from travelers, flight attendant unions, local politicians, and immigration activists. The Houston-based airline said it will refocus on commercial air service and close its base at Mesa Gateway Airport in Arizona on Jan. 27. Mesa has served as a strategic hub for ICE Air Operations. “The ICE transports provided short-term benefits but ultimately did not deliver enough consistent and predictable revenue to overcome its operational complexity and costs,” spokeswoman Courtney Goff said in an email to The Washington Post. Goff said CSI Aviation, the government contractor overseeing the flights, will determine when the deportation operations formally end. Avelo began transporting detained immigrants from Mesa on May 12. At the time, chief executive officer Andrew Levy said the company had entered the agreement for financial reasons. Public records show ICE awarded CSI Aviation a contract in March that is now valued at more than $560 million.

Read it at The Washington Post

3
Ratings Released for MAGA-Coded CBS Anchor’s Disaster Debut
👀👀👀
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 01.07.26 7:25PM EST 
Published 01.07.26 5:16PM EST 
Tony Dokoupil CBS evening news
Tony Dokoupil CBS evening news CBS News

Millions of Americans tuned in to watch CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil’s gaffe-filled debut. Dokoupil, formerly a co-anchor on CBS Mornings, drew 4.4 million viewers to his debut broadcast Monday, according to the New York Post. That total represents an increase of about 500,000 viewers over what the program had been averaging under former co-anchors John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois. The improved numbers came despite a rough on-air performance that included Dokoupil, 45, stumbling over the teleprompter and leaving viewers with several seconds of dead air while attempting to transition between segments. The broadcast delivered a 20 percent increase in ratings for their 25 to 54-year-old demographic above the season’s average viewership to date. Dokoupil, who was born in Connecticut, was educated at the now $53,000-a-year Gulliver Preparatory School in South Florida before studying business at George Washington University. He then attended graduate school at Columbia University. Dokoupil is married to MS NOW’s Katy Tur and lives with her in one of Brooklyn’s most expensive enclaves. The Daily Beast has reached out to CBS for comment.

Read it at New York Post

4
Iconic Guitarist to Miss Several Dates on Upcoming Tour
HARMFUL HOBBIES
Annabella Rosciglione 

Reporter

Published 01.07.26 2:05PM EST 
Pat Smear
DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Pat Smear of The Foo Fighters performs at the Ohana Music Festival on October 1, 2023 in Dana Point, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Longtime guitarist for the Foo Fighters, Pat Smear, will miss a few dates on the band’s upcoming tour after breaking several bones in his foot. “In the classic tradition of rockstars having bizarre gardening accidents, Pat Smear has apparently rung in the new year by smashing the s--- out of his left foot. This means he’ll unfortunately be missing a few shows while the multiple broken bones in his foot heal,” the band wrote in an Instagram post. The Foo Fighters said Beck and St. Vincent/Jellyfish guitarist Jason Falkner will fill in for Smear in his absence. Smear has played with the band on and off as a full-time member since 1994. Three shows in January in Mexico, Los Angeles, and Texas appear to be the concerts impacted by Smear’s absence. The iconic rock band is going on tour this year with dozens of shows scheduled in North America and Europe.

Read it at Variety

5
‘The Hills’ Star Announces Run for Los Angeles Mayor
ON A MISSION
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 01.07.26 8:50PM EST 
spencer pratt heidi montag
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag attend the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The villain of MTV’s hit reality show The Hills is making a plan to return to the spotlight. Spencer Pratt, 42, announced that he is running for mayor of Los Angeles on Wednesday, the one-year anniversary of the devastating wildfires that ravaged his hometown of the Pacific Palisades. Pratt has launched a campaign website that identifies him as “Pacific Palisades Resident & Karen Bass’ Worst Nightmare,” referring to the current mayor, who is seeking reelection. Pratt and his wife, The Hills co-host Heidi Montag, lost their home during the fire. He made the announcement on social media and in a speech during a “They Let Us Burn!” protest in the Palisades, but did not immediately specify which party he is running for. “Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I’m done waiting for someone to take real action,” he said. “That’s why I am running for mayor. And let me be clear: this just isn’t a campaign. This is a mission, and we are going to expose the system. We are going into every dark corner of L.A. politics and disinfecting this city with our light. And when we are done, L.A. is going to be camera-ready again.”

Read it at People

6
Trump Store in Major Battleground District Shutters: ‘Has Kind of Run Its Course’
SAD!
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 01.07.26 8:54PM EST 
The Trump Store in Philadelphia is closing.
The Trump Store in Philadelphia is closing. trumpstorepa.com

A Philadelphia area store dedicated to Donald Trump merchandise is closing its doors after six years. The Trump Store in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, announced on Facebook that it will move to an online-only business model. Owner Mike Domanico told ABC6 that MAGA business has decreased, leading to the closure of the brick-and-mortar store. “The store has kind of run its course,” Domanico said. “You know, it’s been six years and the elections are over. Trump’s not gonna be in another election, even though he’ll be part of it.” The store does sell flags that read “Trump 2028: Rewrite the Rules,” but Domanico admitted, “That’s just to get people riled up.” Other items on offer include everything from Founding Flavor 45-47 beef jerky to a Donald Trump $100 bill, which retails for $10. Comments on Domanico’s Facebook post include “Thoughts and tariffs,” “But strong economy,” and “Do you have any of the Epstein files in stock?” The store owner said he no longer replies to all the comments, which were also riddled with disappointed Trump supporters. “No matter what the president does, they hate him no matter how good anything is,” he said. The Trump Store is located in Bucks County, which is considered a critical bellwether in presidential elections. Trump narrowly beat Kamala Harris in the county in the 2024 election. Items in the store will be deeply discounted until doors close on Jan. 31.

Read it at ABC6

7
NFL Star Suffers Severe Burns in Ranch Fire
MANAGED TO ESCAPE
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 01.07.26 11:33AM EST 
Wide receiver Jordan Shipley #8 of the Texas Longhorns speaks during a press conference at the Rose Bowl on January 7, 2010 in Pasadena, California.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

A former college football star turned NFL pro has suffered severe burns in a fire at his ranch in Texas. Jordan Shipley, 40, who made his name playing college football for the Texas Longhorns before getting drafted in the third round of the 2010 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, was operating machinery in his hometown of Burnet when the ranch caught fire, according to NBC News. A family statement issued by the University of Texas said the former wide receiver is in a critical but stable condition after being “care-flighted” to an Austin hospital. In a Facebook post, his father, Bob Shipley, said he will need to undergo several surgeries, and the “biggest threats at this point seem to be infections and pneumonia.” Shipley is considered a Longhorn great, having earned two-time All-American honors and setting Texas records for yards (1,489) and receptions (116) in 2009. He also had a productive rookie season for the Bengals, having made 52 catches for 600 yards and three touchdowns. He went on to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before retiring from the NFL in 2014.

Read it at NBC News

8
Brigitte Bardot’s Husband Finally Reveals Cause of Death
'NEVER LEFT HER SIDE'
Meera Navlakha
Published 01.07.26 11:09AM EST 
French actress Brigitte Bardot attending the 24th "Night of the cinema" (Nuit du cinema) at the Theatre Marigny, in Paris, on November 28, 1969. (Photo by Derrick CEYRAC / AFP) (Photo by DERRICK CEYRAC/AFP via Getty Images)
DERRICK CEYRAC/AFP via Getty Images

Brigitte Bardot’s husband, Bernard d’Ormale, has revealed what caused the French actress’s death. Bardot died at the age of 91 in her home in Saint Tropez, France, on Dec. 28, 2025. According to d’Ormale, who was married to Bardot since 1992, the actress died of cancer, after undergoing two surgical treatments and experiencing severe back pain. Bardot’s husband told the French magazine Paris Match, “I never left her side. I watched over her, supported by nurses who came discreetly every day.” Her death was announced by The Brigitte Bardot Foundation, but the cause was not revealed. For months prior to her death, French media outlets reported on the controversial actress facing an undisclosed illness. The actress leaves behind a complicated legacy: she has been touted as an icon for decades but also slammed for her increasingly far-right views. Bardot will be laid to rest in a private ceremony on Jan. 7 at a cemetery in Saint Tropez, which was her home for the last 50 years. According to USA Today, mourners have already gathered outside the church to pay their respects to Bardot.

Read it at People

9
UNMISSABLE NEWS
The Daily Beast
Updated 01.07.26 12:04PM EST 
Published 01.07.26 11:00AM EST 
10
Scientists Retrieve DNA that Could Belong to Leonardo Da Vinci
THE GENETIC CODE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 01.07.26 10:54AM EST 
UNSPECIFIED - JUNE 29: Portrait of Leonardo da Vinci, by Lattanzio Querena (1768-1853). (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images); Padova, Musei Civici Eremitani, Museo D'Arte Medievale E Moderna (Medieval And Modern Art Museum). (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)
DEA / D. DAGLI ORTI/De Agostini via Getty Images

Scientists think they may have recovered the DNA of virtuoso artist, engineer and scientist Leonardo da Vinci. Samples were taken in 2024 from a red chalk sketch titled Holy Child, part of a private collection in New York, and believed to have been created by the High Renaissance icon. Authorship of the piece is still being disputed, but researchers from the Leonardo da Vinci DNA Project say they have recovered DNA samples from it that they believe he could have left behind 500 years ago. Speaking to Science, University of Maryland biologist and co-author of the research Dr Noberto Gonzalez-Juarbe said, “Paper is porous. It absorbs sweat, skin, bacteria, DNA. All of it stays there.” “Y chromosome sequences from the artwork and from a letter penned by a cousin of Leonardo both belong to a genetic grouping of people who share a common ancestor in Tuscany, where Leonardo was born,” Science reported. The samples were analyzed by a team from Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine. One of its members, Charles Lee, told the publication that while the research suggests it could be his DNA, it is not proof. “Establishing unequivocal identity… is extremely complex,” he said.

Read it at Science

