Heidi Gardner Lands Splashy New Gig After Shock ‘SNL’ Exit

Heidi Gardner’s next major move was revealed Thursday when the former Saturday Night Live star was announced as part of a new star-studded Broadway cast.

Gardner will star alongside fellow SNL alum Cecily Strong, Jon Stewart, Ray Romano and many others in Broadway’s All Out by former SNL writer Simon Rich. The show is being produced by SNL boss Lorne Michaels and will also star Eric Andre, Jim Gaffigan, Wayne Brady, and Sarah Silverman. The announcement comes after Gardner was reportedly not asked to return for SNL‘s 51st season, despite starring on the show for eight seasons.

Though other cast members and writers who exited the show during Michaels’ major shakeup posted farewell messages (and some gripes) about their time on the SNL stage on social media or released statements, Gardner, who was one of the show’s most shocking exits, remained silent on the topic. She also did not comment when SNL alum Dana Carvey said he’d heard that Gardner was not asked back, and the New York Post confirmed the rumor with a report from an “insider.”

Other cast exits after the show’s 50th season included Ego Nwodim—who left on her own accord after it was announced she’d be returning—Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, and one-seasoner Emil Wakim. The show has since added fresh faces that signal that Michaels is trying to get with the times, as newcomers are comprised of TikTok stars and one MAGA comedy protegé.

Heidi Gardner at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York, New York. John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

The move may be a welcome one for Gardner, at least in some ways, as she’d complained of “sketch fatigue” earlier this year.

All Out will rotate just four actors at a time throughout its run, which will last 12 weeks. Gardner will feature from January 20 through February 15.