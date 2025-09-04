Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Tourists Blamed for Deadly Streetcar Crash in Portugal
FUNICULAR FAILURE
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.04.25 4:57PM EDT 
Glória funicular.
Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images

The president of a residents’ association in Lisbon has claimed that overtourism is partially to blame for the crash that killed 16 people and injured 21 others. The 140-year-old Elevador da Glória streetcar derailed and crashed into a nearby building after a loose cable snapped. Fabiana Pavel, president of the Bairro Alto Residents’ Association, told the BBC that the deadly crash could be due to “excessive tourism.” “The use of it in recent years is certainly inappropriate. It was used too much and the population lost the ability to use it as public transport, because it became a tourist attraction,” Pavel said. Tourists and locals were among the victims. The funicular was a top attraction in Lisbon and was designated a national monument in the 1990s, drawing daily flocks of tourists and regular commuters—about three million a year, per The Daily Telegraph. Regular maintenance of the tram has been outsourced to an external contractor since 2011, according to Time. The contract ended in August, days before the accident, according to The Telegraph. The Glória streetcar also derailed seven years ago due to “serious failures in the maintenance of the wheels,” according to Portuguese periodical Público, though no one was hurt at the time. The city’s other funiculars are now undergoing technical inspections. Carris, the municipal transport company that owns the funiculars, said in a press statement that “all maintenance protocols have been carried out.”

Read it at The Daily Telegraph

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2

‘SNL’ Star Heidi Gardner Had Contract Terminated: Report

PLOT TWIST
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 09.04.25 4:20PM EDT 
Heidi Gardner
Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live’s Heidi Gardner didn’t choose to leave the show, according to a new report from the New York Post. The site quotes an anonymous “insider” who said the star’s contract was not renewed, as “It’s time for a new cast.” The report appears to confirm comments made Wednesday by SNL alum and Fly On The Wall host Dana Carvey, who said, “From what I know as of this recording, it was not her idea to leave.” Gardner has yet to directly address the news of her departure, which was reported around the same time that newer cast members Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, and Michael Longfellow each revealed that they were not asked back for Season 51. However, even while the bloodbath continued as SNL boss Lorne Michaels promised it would after the 50th season, Gardner’s exit was largely assumed to be voluntary. She’d been a fan-favorite on the cast throughout her long tenure on the show, and had expressed she’d been feeling some “tough” sketch “fatigue” after eight years in the cast. The Daily Beast has reached out to both her representatives and NBC for comment but has not received any response. As part of the shakeup, the show announced five new cast members on Tuesday, including MAGA comedian protegé Kam Patterson.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Writing on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on Paper
NEW DROP
Scouted Staff
Published 09.03.25 2:21PM EDT 
A woman wearing a blue shirt putting her reMarkable Paper Pro Move tablet into her brown shoulder bag.
reMarkable

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The way you take notes can make or break your productivity. But let’s be honest: the usual methods don’t cut it. Paper gets messy, disorganized, and lost. Laptops are cumbersome and hinder real collaboration. And phones? Sure, they’re convenient—until the notifications start rolling in and your focus disappears. The solution? Remarkable’s new Paper Pro Move.

This latest innovation from Remarkable offers the same distraction-free experience as its revolutionary Remarkable Paper Pro Tablet (including the brand’s distraction-proof custom operating system) in a smaller size. As Remarkable CEO Phil Hess puts it, “it’s big enough to hold your work, yet small enough to not get in the way.”

Remarkable Paper Pro Move Digital Notebook
See At Remarkable

Its 7.3-inch display packs a punch with bright, deep colors and provides a unique writing experience when paired with Remarkable’s custom-developed markers. The digital ink appears instantly, and every pen stroke has the perfect amount of friction to make it feel like you’re writing on paper.

You can select from built-in templates, including grids, lines, and planners, to make it simple to quickly jot down notes over coffee, in class, or during a meeting. Need more room to write? Just turn the Remarkable Paper Pro Move tablet sideways, and the display rotates automatically. Notes can be converted into text with a tap and sent by email directly from the device. Plus, a mere ten-minute charge provides two weeks of standby battery life or three days of active use. Whether you’re using it for work or as a digital journal, the Remarkable Paper Pro Move is a reliable sidekick you can count on.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Mark Zuckerberg Is Sued by a Different Mark Zuckerberg
WHAT'S IN A NAME?
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.04.25 3:58PM EDT 
Published 09.04.25 3:54PM EDT 
Mark Zuckerberg and Mark Zuckerberg
Drew Angerer/Mark Zuckerberg/Getty

Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, founder of Meta, is being sued by Mark Steven Zuckerberg, a bankruptcy attorney based in Indianapolis. The lawyer, tired of his Facebook pages being suspended for impersonating a celebrity and using a false name, is taking Meta to court for breach of contract and negligence. “I’d rather not pick a fight with them, but I don’t know how else to make them stop!” the exasperated lawyer told Indianapolis local news agency 13News, claiming his business Facebook page has been shut down five times in the past eight years, costing him thousands of dollars he spent on advertising. On his website, IAmMarkZuckerberg.com, the lawyer posted a laundry list of headaches resulting from having the same name as the tech billionaire, ranging from regular calls from people seeking tech support to constant death threats. The Hoosier is requesting that Meta restore his accounts, promise not to suspend them in the future, and compensate him for attorney fees and lost advertising revenue. But the bankruptcy lawyer still has some goodwill for his name twin. On his website, he promises to represent the Meta mogul if he finds himself broke in Indiana. “We have reinstated Mark Zuckerberg’s account after finding it had been disabled in error. We appreciate Mr. Zuckerberg’s continued patience on this issue and are working to try and prevent this from happening in the future,” a spokesperson for Meta wrote in a statement to the Daily Beast.

Read it at 13News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Steve Buscemi Says Everyone Has Been Pronouncing His Name Wrong, Including Himself
MAMMA MIA!
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.04.25 3:12PM EDT 

Do you know how to pronounce “Buscemi”? Probably not, says Steve Buscemi, who claims he’s also confused about how to pronounce his Italian surname. The Emmy award-winning actor, 67, appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show on Wednesday and talked about his cameo on Seth Rogan’s new Apple TV+ series The Studio. In the show, the characters struggle to pronounce the Soprano star’s last name. “At one point, they said ‘Brusch-kemi,’ like bruschetta,” Fallon recounted. “I don’t like that one,” Buscemi said. “Boo-shemi, I like that,” Buscemi retorted. “That is the Italian way to say it, but I just didn’t grow up that way.” Growing up, his family would pronounce it “Bue-semi,” though Buscemi dropped that pronunciation in favor of a combination of the Italian and Italian-American articulations: “boo-semi.” “I don’t know how to say my own name,” Buscemi joked. True to his name, Buscemi is Italian-American through and through; he grew up in the Long Island town of Valley Stream, a community with a significant Italian-American presence. The son of a sanitation worker and hotel hostess, Buscemi became a firefighter before pivoting to acting.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Take Up to 70% Off Premium Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Labor Day Sale
BUZZ-WORTHY DEALS
Scouted Staff
Updated 08.25.25 3:37PM EDT 
Published 08.25.25 3:33PM EDT 
A collection of vibrators and other sex toys on an orange background. There is phone to show that some of the toys can be controlled remotely.
Lovehoney

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Is there a better way to spend a long weekend than tangled in your sheets with a brand-new toy working its magic? Lovehoney—an award-winning sexual wellness retailer—is turning up the heat with its epic Labor Day sale. Score up to 70 percent off premium sex toys, lingerie, and bondage for a limited time. This includes plenty of options for solo or partnered play, including some of our favorite picks below.

Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator
30% Off
Buy At Lovehoney

The head of the penis has over 5,000 nerve endings, and the Blowmotion knows how to tease every last one of them. This advanced masturbator heats up to 104°F to mimic the feel of oral sex. Switch between six vibration patterns and three intensities to play exactly how you or your partner wants.

Lovehoney Silencer Whisper Quiet Classic Vibrator
50% Off
Buy At Lovehoney

Loud toys can be a buzzkill if you’re trying to be discreet, but this seven-inch vibrator is whisper-quiet. Its wide, rounded tip is perfect for teasing, while the ribbed shaft sinks deep. With three speeds and four patterns, this vibrator lets you build, tease, and indulge your fantasies, pushing you closer with every pulse. One night with this toy, and you’ll be coming back for more.

Whether you’re looking for a new sidekick for solo sessions or something to dial up partnered play, Lovehoney’s Labor Day sale has you covered.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Doctor Who Cut Off His Legs for Sexual Gratification Is Jailed
DR STRANGE
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.04.25 2:10PM EDT 
Neil Hopper appeared on This Morning in 2020, speaking about his experience with sepsis.
Shutterstock

A vascular surgeon from the U.K. has been jailed for two years and eight months after admitting to two counts of fraud and three of possessing extreme pornography, the BBC reports. Neil Hopper, 49, was accused of attempting to claim over £460,000 ($616,000) from insurers for leg amputations that were later revealed to be self-inflicted. The surgeon reportedly told insurers that his leg injuries were the “result of sepsis,” but it was later found that Hopper used dry ice to freeze his legs and have them removed in 2019. At Truro Crown Court, Cornwall, it was heard that Hopper had a “sexual interest in amputation.” He also admitted to possessing extreme pornography, after it was identified that he bought videos from the Eunuch Maker website that sold videos of extreme body modifications to its subscribers. In 2024, Marius Gustavson, the Eunuch Maker website’s mastermind, admitted to causing grievous bodily harm and was jailed for life with a minimum 22-year term, as reported by the BBC. According to prosecutor Nicholas Lee, the two men exchanged around 1,500 messages, some about how Hopper performed his amputation.

Read it at BBC

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
JFK’s Grandson Brutally Trolls RFK Jr. for ‘Choking’ at Senate Hearing
FAMILY DISHARMONY
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.04.25 1:33PM EDT 

John F. Kennedy’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, 32, slammed his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on X for “choking so badly LIVE” during his fiery Senate hearing on Thursday. Kennedy, 71, was being questioned about his contentious tenure as health secretary as both Republicans and Democrats piled on to the mounting criticism of his moves to limit access to vaccines and life-saving medical trials amid a CDC mass exodus. Schlossberg contributed to the X firestorm trolling Kennedy for sounding like Darth Vader as he wheezed into the unmuted microphone. At one moment in the hearing, one of Kennedy’s aides seemed to tell him to mute his microphone. This is not the first time Schlossberg, a writer and political commentator, has lampooned his Kennedy cousin’s voice; in January, he made a video mocking Kennedy’s shaky voice in a skit he posted on Instagram. Some critics fired back at him for making fun of Kennedy’s spasmodic dysphonia, an incurable neurological condition that causes vocal cords to strain. In the past, Schlossberg has publicly called Kennedy “an embarrassment” and “a prick.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Former Bond Girl, 47, Gives Birth After Multiple Miscarriages
BOND MOTHER
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.04.25 11:25AM EDT 
Caterina Murino and Daniel Craig for "Casino Royale"
Eduardo Parra/FilmMagic

Caterina Murino, known for her role as James Bond’s love interest in Casino Royale, has welcomed her first child at the age of 47. The Italian actress conceived her son, Demetrio Tancredi Rigaud Murino, through IVF after having two grueling miscarriages. In July, she told the French magazine Gala that she had been trying to conceive with her partner, French attorney Édouard Rigaud, for eight years. “At my age, medicine had to be asked to help nature,” she told the outlet, “you don’t always decide when the right time to become a mother.” Murino explained that she waited a long time to have a child because she wanted to find “the man of my life.” Her pregnancy went more smoothly than she had expected, telling the French magazine, “I had no inconvenience, neither diabetes nor insomnia.” Aside from her role in Casino Royale, Murino, who lives in Paris, has also starred in multiple Italian and French productions, including the TV series Escort Boys and Balthazar. Murino shared the exciting baby news on her Instagram, writing, “mom and dad are well and crazy with joy for future sleepless nights!”

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Ozzy Osbourne’s Son Reveals Moment He Found Out About Father’s Death
‘A SPECIAL GUY’
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.04.25 2:19PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 25: (L-R) Ozzy Osbourne and son, producer Jack Osbourne visit the Tribeca Film Festival 2011 portrait studio on April 25, 2011 in New York City.
Larry Busacca/Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Ozzy Osbourne’s son, Jack Osbourne, has opened up about the moment he learned his father died in a YouTube video posted Wednesday. Jack, who was in Los Angeles when his 76-year-old father died from cardiac arrest on July 22, said he woke up to a knock at 3:45 a.m. “Someone who has worked for my family for probably 30 years was knocking on my door, and when I looked through my window and I saw it was him, I just knew something bad had happened. I was informed that my father had passed,” he said. Jack, 39, said he immediately felt “sadness and pain,” adding he had “many thoughts… there was a level of like, ‘Okay, he’s not suffering anymore’... and that is something.” Upon hearing the news, Jack flew to England that day, and the news broke publicly upon his landing prompting many people to reach out. “That’s something that has been really unique about this experience is... with the outpour of love and people reaching out, it’s also been really validating, because I know… my dad was a special guy,” Jack said. “He was loved so much. A lot of people are going to miss him.”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Victoria Beckham Reportedly Loves This Line-Smoothing Peptide Serum
BOTOX IN A BOTTLE?
Jenna Clark 

Contributor

Published 08.27.25 4:19AM EDT 
Medik8 Liquid Peptide Serum
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Medik8.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sure, wrinkles, texture, and loss of elasticity are all normal and beautiful parts of the human experience. Still, some of us may prefer to delay those natural signs of aging with skincare and cosmetic treatments. If you want to avoid injectables and in-office aesthetic treatments like lasers and microneedling, investing in a solid skincare routine that includes the essentials (cleanser, toner, vitamin C serums, and a retinoid) can be supercharged by incorporating a liquid peptide serum like the Medik8 Liquid Peptides 30% Complex Hydrating Peptide Serum.

The UK-based clinical-level skincare brand is loved by celebrities with seriously enviable skin, including Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham, but that’s not the only reason we love this firming and line-softening serum.

Medik8 Multi-Peptide Age Defying Serum With Copper Peptides
See At Dermstore$66

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The Liquid Peptides serum contains multiple types of peptides and skin-boosting ingredients to target multiple signs of aging—including peptides that specifically target expression lines to prevent new wrinkles from setting in (a similar topical effect to neuromodulator injections like Botox and Dysport).

It also contains a multi-weight hyaluronic acid to plump fine lines and lock in moisture so the skin doesn’t appear crepey or dehydrated—especially under the eyes. This peptide-powered serum sold out four times last year thanks to its fast-acting and super-effective formula, so if you want to find out what the hype is about, we recommend acting fast.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Howard Stern’s Bosses Tease His Fate at SiriusXM
HOLD YOUR HORSES
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 09.04.25 12:00PM EDT 
Howard Stern
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Howard Stern’s bosses addressed speculation Wednesday that his show may be coming to an end. Speaking at the Bank of America 2025 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference, per Variety, the satellite radio company’s top brass said that negotiations to keep the show on its airwaves are ongoing. “We’d love [for Stern] to stay,” Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s chief content officer and president said. “Howard, for all these years and right up till now, is as important a single piece of content as we’ve had… He’s the best interviewer out there, period, you know, bar none. And we’ve always had a series, as all of you know, of renewals. With any talent at that level, you’re always gonna have an extended period of negotiations. We’ve been pretty lucky all these years,” he continued. Stern’s show moved from traditional radio to Sirius in 2006—but a report from The U.S. Sun last month claimed that his latest five-year, $500 million contract with the company would be terminated when the term ends at the end of the year. Stern insisted he’s not going anywhere and teased that he’d address the rumors on air Sept. 2, but his big return was postponed at the last minute, refueling the rumors. His bosses now say they expect for things to pan out. “With any talent at that level, you’re always gonna have an extended period of negotiations,” Greenstein said. “It certainly has to make sense, but we feel pretty good that we’ve done this before, and we’ll see where it goes.” Jennifer Witz, CEO of SiriusXM, added, “I think he’s been core to our platform for over 20 years, so I’m confident we’ll get to the right place.”

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Bodybuilder Dies After Winning Amateur Mr. Olympia
‘I LOST EVERYTHING’
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.04.25 11:45AM EDT 
Spanish bodybuilder Erik Markov and his partner, Lucia Barahona.
Spanish bodybuilder Erik Markov and his partner, Lucia Barahona. Instagram

Spanish bodybuilder Erik Markov has died just months after going pro, following a win at an amateur Mr. Olympia competition. His cause of death has yet to be confirmed. After securing a victory in Spain’s Mr. Olympia Amateur competition, Markov earned his tour card in May, which allows bodybuilders to compete in the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB). “I turned my dream into reality–I got my tour card,” he wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of him kissing his partner, Lucia Barahona, a personal trainer. He wrote more about the importance of Barahona in his journey, calling her “the greatest victory of all” and that she “fought with [him] without ever stepping on stage.” Following his death, she posted on social media over the weekend, writing, “I don’t feel able to do it right now, and I still haven’t processed this situation that both his family and I are going through.” She added she needed time to “heal.” On Thursday, she reposted a TikTok on her Instagram story that translated as, “This year I lost my spark, my happiness, my smile, I lost everything.” Others shared heartfelt messages in the comments of Markov’s last Instagram post. A fellow pro bodybuilder, Fede Guevara, shared a photo on his own Instagram account with Markov, writing in the caption, “Rest in peace, friend. How unfair is life, it always takes the best.” A number of bodybuilders have died in recent months, including another Spanish bodybuilder, Lorena Blanco, at 37, and former IFBB Pro Craig Licker at 57.

Read it at The Sun

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now