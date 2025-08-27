‘SNL’ Cast Member Reveals He’s Been Fired in ‘Gut Punch’

The changes at Saturday Night Live continue as newcomer Emil Wakim announced Wednesday morning that he has been fired ahead of the show’s 51st season.

“I won’t be returning to SNL next year," Wakim wrote in a solemn Instagram post. “It was a gut punch of a call to get but I’m so grateful for my time there.”

Wakim joined the cast alongside newbies Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline, both of whom’s fate at the show is still unknown as of Wednesday. Devon Walker also announced he was also leaving the “toxic as hell” show this week, after only two seasons.

More exits also hit the writers room, with the show’s first out trans writer, Celeste Yim, announcing that she was leaving the show after five seasons. Stand-up comedian Rosebud Baker, who’s written for the show three seasons, also revealed that she wouldn’t be returning.

Wakim developed a loyal fan base during his time as an SNL featured player. Social media commentators were adamant that he should play accused UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione, and the show somewhat obliged. Wakim joined Sarah Sherman’s Nancy Grace skit to portray a Mangione lookalike in December.

Before coming to the show, Wakim made a name for himself opening for Roy Wood Jr., Nikki Glaser, and Hasan Minhaj, and made his TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2022.

Emil Wakim and anchor Colin Jost during Weekend Update on Saturday, April 12, 2025. NBC/Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

“Every time I scanned into the building I would think how insane it is to get to work there,” he wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “It was the most terrifying, thrilling, and rewarding experience of my life and I will miss it dearly, and all the brilliant people that work there that made it feel like a home.”

Glaser wrote in the comments, “You made a mark on that show that will not be forgotten.” Added former cast member Punkie Johnson, “Not many people can say they were on SNL, and for the 50th is legendary. You a legend baby. Outside ain’t bad. Welcome back.” Another ex-cast member, Chris Redd, offered these sly words of encouragement: “Congrats! You made it to the other side!”

Emil Wakim, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Michael Longfellow, Heidi Gardner, Bowen Yang, host Scarlett Johansson, James Austin Johnson, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Marcello Hernández, Andrew Dismukes, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Mikey Day during the monologue on Saturday, May 17, 2025. NBC/Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

With his one season stint on the show, Wakim joins a one-and-done club that includes such comedy icons as Billy Crystal, Martin Short, Damon Wayans, Ben Stiller, Sarah Silverman, and more.