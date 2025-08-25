Cheat Sheet
SNL’s First Ever Out Trans Writer Is Leaving the Show

SHAKE-UP BEGINS
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 08.25.25 11:14AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Bowen Yang, Celeste Yim and Sarah Sherman attend 'Opening Ceremony 20th Anniversary: Design Of Two Decades' at Schimanski on September 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Bowen Yang, Celeste Yim and Sarah Sherman attend 'Opening Ceremony 20th Anniversary: Design Of Two Decades' at Schimanski on September 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images) Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live writer Celeste Yim is leaving the show after five seasons. “I’m leaving my job at Saturday Night Live. Lorne hired me over the phone when I was 23 and the job literally made all of my dreams come true,” Yim posted to Instagram Sunday night. They went on to acknowledge both the good and the bad that come with the coveted gig: “BUT it was also grueling and I slept in my office every week BUT my friends helped me with everything BUT I got yelled at by random famous men BUT some famous girls too BUT I loved it and I laughed every day and it’s where I grew up.” Yim, who identifies as trans and non-binary, was the first out trans writer in the show’s history and did not offer any reasons for their exit in the post. SNL boss Lorne Michaels promised a significant shake-up ahead of Season 51, with more staff exits and new faces expected to be announced over the next couple of weeks. Yim also shared in their post, “I always felt honored to be working within the long tradition of queer writing at the show,” and though, “I feel so powerless to protect trans people in the world... writing connects us and makes us permanent, so it’s what I will continue to do.”

Read it at Instagram

2
Will Smith Accused of Using Fake AI Audience for Tour Video
ARTIFICIAL AUDIENCE
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.25.25 11:25AM EDT 
Will Smith
Francois Nascimbeni/AFP via Getty Images

Will Smith, 56, is being blasted for allegedly using AI to generate footage of a packed stadium audience to promote his Based on a True Story world tour on YouTube Shorts. In the video, Smith sings to an emotional, adoring audience that is inconsistently lit, oddly warped, and holding aloft disproportionately large signs. Some fans highlighted in the video seem to glitch and melt together; one teary-eyed man holding a sign reading “‘You Can Make It’ helped me survive cancer. THX Will” has his right hand merging with the hand of a woman in front of him, whose wrist threads through the headband of a woman next to her. The video is captioned: “My favourite part of tour is seeing you all up close. Thank you for seeing me too.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Smith’s representatives for comment. Yet, the incident may not entirely be Smith’s fault: According to The Atlantic, there have been some reports of YouTube artificially augmenting videos uploaded to the platform without the creators’ knowledge. The 2025 album from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air marks his first musical release in two decades, which responds to the backlash following his notorious Oscar gaffe, and received low to mixed reviews.

Read it at The Independent

3
Tennis Star Explodes Over Photographer’s Mistake in Racket-Smashing U.S. Open Meltdown
BOOS ALL AROUND
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 08.25.25 8:26AM EDT 
Published 08.25.25 7:13AM EDT 
Daniil Medvedev breaks his racket after losing in five sets to Benjamin Bonzi of France
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 24: Daniil Medvedev breaks his racket after losing in five sets to Benjamin Bonzi of France during their Men's Singles First Round match on Day One of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 24, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

A clash at the U.S. Open descended into chaos, sparked by a photographer causing an interruption in play, and culminating in Daniil Medvedev smashing his racket on a bench. The first round contest between the Russian, a former world’s best player, and unseeded Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi was stalled when a photographer absent-mindedly stumbled into the court, before trying to sneak into the press pit, backed by a soundtrack of outraged fans, all as Bonzi prepared to serve for match point. The photographer’s movement to capture the moments of what would have been a historic moment for the Frenchman came too early, and when Bonzi served a fault was given a do-over by the umpire due to the distraction. “Stop now, get off the court, please,” umpire Gregory Allensworth said over his microphone. “First serve because of a delay caused by an outside interference.” Medvedev then engaged in a heated exchange with Allensworth, demanding, “Are you a man? Are you a man? Why are you shaking? What’s wrong, huh? Guys, he wants to leave. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour.” He then continued to encourage booing from the crowd, reports the Daily Mail. When he eventually quietened them down, Bonzi double-faulted, handing Medvedev the game and then the set. Medvedev then won a clean sweep on the fourth, but Bonzi finally won out in the fifth, sparking scenes of world no. 13 Medvedev repeatedly smashing his racket and a career highlight for the winner.

Read it at Daily Mail

4
Coldplay Frontman Jokes About ‘Security Checks’ After Kiss Cam Scandal
BELLS ARE RINGING
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.25.25 8:33AM EDT 
Chris Martin has been doing some more audience engagement
Chris Martin performs with U2 during a surprise concert in support of World AIDS Day in Times Square in New York, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HEALTH TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) Carlo Allegri/REUTERS

Coldplay’s sensational kiss-cam saga has been given a second act during the band’s gig in London’s Wembley Stadium. More than two months after the disastrous cut to the now-former Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron, and Kristin Cabot, his ex-head of HR, as they appeared to cheat on their partners, a fan held up a sign saying, “I want to propose to her,” with an arrow pointing down to a woman. Per Page Six, Martin didn’t miss the opportunity. “OK, now listen, my brother,” the “Yellow” singer said, “I need you to nod as I do some basic security checks, OK? Is this person your partner? Yes? No one else’s partner? OK.” Receiving nods from the fan, he continued, “Are you cousins or siblings or anything weird like that?... Are you AI? Are you real people? OK, then I think we can continue.” The now-infamous incident in the Boston area in July led Martin to say, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” as the camera panned to Cabot and Byron, who leapt out of each other’s arms as they were picked out on the Jumbotron in footage that quickly went viral.

Read it at Page Six

5
Britney Spears Says Recent Marriage Was a ‘Fake Distraction’
MARRIAGE CONFESSION
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.25.25 10:05AM EDT 
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Pop singer Britney Spears got candid in an Instagram post about how her marriage to third husband Sam Asghari was a “fake distraction” after having no contact with her two sons. “We’re just people so fragile and human the hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years,” Spears said in the post, captioned alongside a photo of her bare back. “Its weird me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it.” Spears, 43, met Asghari, 31, back in 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video, sparking dating rumors before making the relationship official in 2017. They tied the knot in 2022, but divorced in 2024. Spears also went on a tangent about her healing journey, stating “well I know im healing [because] im hungry again like a child or baby,” she said. The singer married her first husband, Jason Allen Alexander in 2004, but divorced the same year. Her marriage to her second husband, Kevin Federline, from 2004 to 2007 ended in a public custody battle over their two sons. Last year, Spears reunited with her 18-year-old son Jayden after years of estrangement, according to an insider source.

Read it at Page Six

6
Elon Musk’s SpaceX Scrubs Test Flight Moments Before Launch
SPACE-AXE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 08.25.25 6:20AM EDT 
Published 08.25.25 5:24AM EDT 
Starship mission 10 before launch being scrubbed
A SpaceX Super Heavy booster carrying the Starship spacecraft vents before the launch is scrubbed to allow for troubleshooting of a ground issue at the company's launch complex in Starbase, Texas, U.S., August 24, 2025. REUTERS/Steve Nesius Steve Nesius/Reuters

Elon Musk’s latest Starship launch was postponed at the eleventh hour on Sunday. The latest in a growing list of SpaceX failures was to be the model’s 10th mission, and it was fully fueled ahead of a launch time of 7:35 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 24. However, problems with the ground systems nixed lift-off 30 minutes prior—an issue that Reuters reported was signaled when a placeholder screen appeared on the company’s livestream. SpaceX has been on a troubling run amid growing pressure for results, with NASA keen to use its ships to put people on the moon for the first time since the Apollo missions. Musk and Co.’s test-to-failure approach to development has been dogged by hiccups. These issues have culminated in dramatic scenes, with one mission lost in space, and another exploding on the stand with such violence that debris was fired over the Mexican border. Previous failures have often been dealt with speedily by SpaceX, and a do-over of mission 10 is expected as soon as Monday, Aug.25. The Daily Beast has contacted SpaceX for more information.

Read it at Reuters

7
First Flesh-Eating Screwworm Case Confirmed in the U.S.
SCREW THAT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.25.25 6:08AM EDT 
Increased precautions are being taken
FILE PHOTO: A sample of screwworms collected in the morning are displayed at the veterinary clinic as the Mexican government and ranchers struggle to control the spread of this flesh-eating pest, in Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico July 4, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo Daniel Becerril/REUTERS

The flesh-eating parasite known as the New World screwworm has been found in a human in the U.S. for the first time. The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the case on Sunday after an investigation was concluded on Aug. 4 by the Maryland Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The patient had recently returned from El Salvador. HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon told Axios: “This is the first human case of travel-associated New World screwworm myiasis (parasitic infestation of fly larvae) from an outbreak-affected country identified in the United States.” He added, via Reuters: “The risk to public health in the United States from this introduction is very low.” No cases have been confirmed in animals in the U.S. this year, although earlier this month the Department of Agriculture announced plans for the “largest initiative yet in USDA’s plan to combat New World Screwworm.” While the parasite is mainly found in Central America and the Caribbean, a spike in cases in both cattle and ranchers in Mexico has heightened concern in the U.S. “Myiasis is a parasitic infestation of fly larvae (maggots) in human tissue,” the CDC says. “New World screwworm (NWS) is a species of parasitic flies that can cause myiasis and feed on live tissue. It primarily affects livestock, but it can also infest people.” The Daily Beast has contacted HHS for further information.

Read it at Reuters

8
Comedian Reggie Carroll, 52, Killed in Shooting
STAR GONE
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Updated 08.24.25 10:13PM EDT 
Published 08.24.25 10:00PM EDT 
Reggie Carroll
Instagram

Comedian Reggie Carroll has died after being shot in Southaven, Mississippi. He was 52. Officers were responding to an isolated shooting in Southaven, a suburb of Memphis, Tennessee, Wednesday when they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, later identified as Carroll, according to the Southaven Police Department. Carroll was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. One male is in custody and has been charged with Carroll’s murder, police said. Officials have not addressed a possible motive, and the case remains under investigation. Hailing from Baltimore, Carroll was a seasoned comic who performed across the country, including touring with Oscar-winning actress and comedian Mo’Nique, who paid tribute to him in a video. “This is why I say treat people the best you can, because you never know if you’ll see them again,” said Mo’nique. “I had an amazing time being on tour together, being on that road together, what a time. So I have no sad tears, because all of our times together was amazing.”

Read it at TMZ

9
American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger’s Device Catches on Fire
UP IN SMOKE
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.24.25 10:08PM EDT 
Published 08.24.25 4:32PM EDT 
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: A American Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with tail registration number N848AN comes in to land at Heathrow Airport on August 10, 2025 in London, England.
John Keeble/John Keeble/Getty Images

An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing after a passenger’s device caught on fire Saturday. Flight 357, which was originally routed to fly from Philadelphia to Phoenix, instead diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport “after the crew reported a fire in one of the passenger rows,” according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). “The device was quickly contained by crew members prior to landing,” American Airlines told The Daily Beast in a statement. The craft, which was transporting 160 customers and six crew members, was met with emergency personnel “per procedure.” “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this caused and thank our crew for their professionalism,” said the airline. The airline also shared that they were able to book their customers on a different flight. After “landing safely,” in Washington, the flight eventually made it to its original destination of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport around 11 in the morning local time. American Airlines did not reveal what type of device or the cause of the fire to the Daily Beast. The FAA said it will investigate the matter.

Read it at The Independent

10
Epstein Victim to Publish Memoir From Beyond the Grave
VIRGINIA TELLS ALL
Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 08.24.25 4:06PM EDT 
Virginia Roberts Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew, among others. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Virginia Roberts Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen, when she said she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein. Miami Herald/TNS/Getty Images

Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew’s sex abuse accuser and one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most outspoken survivors, is releasing a tell-all biography after her death. Giuffre’s book, Nobody’s Girl, is set to hit bookshelves six months after she died by suicide in April in Australia, The U.S. Sun reported. The 41-year-old mother of three finished the book more than a year ago, but sources say publishing was held back because of her health issues, The Sun reported. The book will be published Oct. 21 by Penguin Random House, the same house behind Prince Harry’s memoir Spare. A spokesperson for Knopf, a division of Random House, told The Sun they were publishing the book—despite Virginia previously reaching a seven-figure contract with Penguin Press. Ted Doughty of the publishing house declined to detail which Epstein associates appear in Nobody’s Girl but stressed that Giuffre makes no allegations of abuse against Donald Trump.

Read it at The U.S. Sun

