‘House of Dynamite’ Viewers Rage Over ‘Worst’ Ending Ever

The new Netflix film House of Dynamite has viewers fuming over what is being called the “worst ending in the history of bad endings.”

The Kathryn Bigelow-directed thriller was released on Netflix Friday, and it follows government officials as they try to come up with a response plan as a nuclear missile heads for Chicago. The star-studded cast, which includes Rebecca Ferguson, Anthony Ramos, and Idris Elba, couldn’t save the film from being skewered by social media users who complained they lost “two hours” of their lives they’ll “never get back,” as the story ends—SPOILER ALERT!—before the missile hits.

Just waisted 2 hours of my life watching A House Of Dynamite on Netflix. I was glued to the TV, then with that ending I was praying the Nuke hit me. Has to be in the conversation for worst movie ending of all time. #AHouseOfDynamite #Netflix pic.twitter.com/mPnZH2aFTw — Sean Drella (@Drella99) October 25, 2025

Further irking viewers is that the 18 minutes before the catastrophic event takes place are replayed from several of the characters’ perspectives, without offering a concluding payoff. “Don’t watch A House Full Of Dynamite,” one person wrote, “It’s a 20-minute short film, they retell several times over two hours, and there is no ending. It just stops.”

A House of Dynamite ended like someone accidentally deleted the last 10 pages of the script. Worst ending in the history of bad endings. Two hours I’ll never get back😭 https://t.co/MdBGsSqxaS — Deji (@DejiAkintade) October 24, 2025

Bigelow (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty) and screenwriter Noah Oppenheim (Jackie, Zero Day) each explained that the film’s stunted conclusion serves the purpose they were going for.

“I want audiences to leave theaters thinking, ‘OK, what do we do now?’” Bigelow told Netflix’s Tudum blog. “This is a global issue, and of course I hope against hope that maybe we reduce the nuclear stockpile someday. But in the meantime, we really are living in a house of dynamite.”

“I felt it was so important to get that information out there, so we could start a conversation,” Bigelow added. “That’s the explosion we’re interested in—the conversation people have about the film afterward.”

Oppenheim had similar thoughts, telling The Radio Times that giving the film a “clean and neat resolution” would only “let the audience off the hook” on the nuclear weapons issue. “I think we’re trying to invite the audience to lean into a conversation, not about the specific scenario in this movie, but about the world in which we live,” he explained.

“Regardless of what those characters decide, we walk out of the theatre or turn off the television, and we’re still in a world where there are several 1000 nuclear weapons, many of which are on a hair trigger,” he warned.

Me at the end of House of Dynamite when the credits started rolling… what kind of ending was that???? pic.twitter.com/WLz6vJ3NYm — Ashley (@MissAlauren) October 26, 2025

You know what’s great? The first 45 min of House of Dynamite.



You know what sucks? The rest of fucking House of Dynamite.



I haven’t had my positive view of the beginning of a movie this turned around by its ending since Promising Young Woman. Both movies hate their audiences. — Sarah Mimms (@mimms) October 27, 2025

Some fans are not convinced the film started a worthwhile conversation, however. One wrote to X that the film “hates its audience.” Another sounded off on its “‘multiple perspectives’ trope,” which they said could “f--- off” right along with the movie itself.

Just watched House of Dynamite. What the fuck kind of ending was that? I fast-forwarded through the credits sure there was more, but no. Fuck everyone who decided to cut a movie off after almost two hours. pic.twitter.com/dXYNElN7Il — Gen X (@PetitPoulet75) October 26, 2025

I would not waste your time watching A House of Dynamite. You spend two hours watching the same plot 3 times without any ending. Felt it had a great potential with the cast but director let it down hugely. pic.twitter.com/VvRvqcu7Qs — Dane (@Dane_cpfc88) October 25, 2025

Even the cast is being asked to defend the creative choices in the movie. Rebecca Ferguson told an interviewer that the different perspectives reinforce “the reality of the story” and that the 18 minutes the characters have between the missile warning and the time of strike are the most important. Bigelow “wanted to tell it real-time,” Ferguson said, and doing so one time would make the film “really short.”

A House of Dynamite ending done pissed me off! A sequel better be lined up! pic.twitter.com/5wxRgZtjcQ — CW. (@crystaaaaaal_) October 27, 2025

Dont watch "A House Full Of Dynamite"



Its a 20 minute short film, they retell several times over 2 hours, and there is no ending. It just stops. — Tim Pool (@Timcast) October 25, 2025

As far as the dissatisfaction fans have expressed about the ending, she said, “This is not about a threat. This is about the structure…a bout what it is to have nuclear weapons. If you were given an ending, you would have left satisfied. It’s not a satisfying situation.”

To be sure, not everyone who watched the film over the weekend thought the film was a miss.

One user who had the takeaway the filmmakers had hoped for, wrote, “I think A House of Dynamite accomplished its purpose. The ending is exactly what it needs to be. Anything else would undercut the message. The tension, the adrenaline, the morality. It all works frustratingly well. I will sit with this for a long time. Wow."