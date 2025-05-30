How Hugh Jackman and Wife Are Dividing Massive $387M Fortune

Hugh Jackman reached an agreement with his soon-to-be ex-wife Deborra-lee Furness about who gets which multi-million dollar property out of their $387 million in assets, according to the Daily Mail, paving the way for the official end to their nearly 30-year marriage.

Deborra-lee Furness, 69, filed for divorce from Jackman, 56, earlier this month, following the couple’s separation announcement in 2023. Since then, Jackman began dating his Music Man co-star Sutton Foster, with whom he’s now presumed to be living at the $23 million three-story condo in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood that he secured in his final round of behind-the-scenes negotiations with Furness.

Other properties the exes agreed to split include their $12 million Bondi beach retreat in their native Australia, a $3.5 million beachfront property in the East Hamptons, and more properties across the United States and Australia. Their agreement also secures Furness continued healthcare coverage and medical child support. She and Jackman share two adopted kids, Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19.

The agreement, when signed by a judge, will end the bargaining between the former couple that ultimately became bitter after Furness argued for more of the X-Men star’s fortune. Just after she officially filed to divorce Jackson, Furness characterized their split by “betrayal” with a statement.

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman began dating his separation from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-lee Furness. Foster filed for divorce from her husband in October 2024. Dia Dipasupil/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” she told Daily Mail. “It’s a profound wound that cuts deep,” she added, explaining that her belief in a “higher power” helped her “navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage.”

The couple’s separation had seemed amicable before then, as their joint statement said their “wonderful, loving marriage” was ending because their “journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.” The “betrayal” could easily refer to Foster, 50—Jackman’s younger new flame.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness married in 1996. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Foster filed for divorce from her husband of ten years, screenwriter Ted Griffin, in October 2024, just as rumors of her romance with Jackman heated up. Their divorce was filed uncontested, reported Page Six. As Jackman and Furness have reached an agreement about who gets what out of Jackman’s massive fortune, their divorce is now uncontested as well, per Daily Mail sources.