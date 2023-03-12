How the Stars Slayed the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet

The Oscars red carpet was colored champagne, not red, but still the stars did their thing of dressing fabulously. It is the biggest awards night, and the style is being worn and deployed accordingly. And the evening is just beginning...
Sit back and enjoy the gowns and tuxes in all their beautifully constructed extravagance and invention.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jay Ellis in custom Fendi
Sigourney Weaver
Malala Yousafzai
Marlee Matlin
Harry Shum Jr.
Hong Chau in custom Prada
Sofia Carson
Monica Barbaro in Elie Saab
Elizabeth Olsen
Vanessa Hudgens
Fan Bingbing
Ashley Graham
Sandra Oh
Sarah Polley