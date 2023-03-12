How the Stars Slayed the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet

ALL THAT GLITTERS

The Oscars red carpet was colored champagne, not red, for 2023. And the stars and nominees paraded in all their finery, all dressed up with somewhere to go.

Elizabeth Hunt Brockway

Editorial Visual Director

Tim Teeman

Senior Editor and Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Reuters

The Oscars red carpet was colored champagne, not red, but still the stars did their thing of dressing fabulously. It is the biggest awards night, and the style is being worn and deployed accordingly. And the evening is just beginning...

Sit back and enjoy the gowns and tuxes in all their beautifully constructed extravagance and invention.

Jamie Lee Curtis

ERIC GAILLARD/Reuters

Jay Ellis in custom Fendi

ERIC GAILLARD/Reuters

Sigourney Weaver

ERIC GAILLARD/Reuters

Malala Yousafzai

ERIC GAILLARD/Reuters

Marlee Matlin

ERIC GAILLARD/Retuers

Harry Shum Jr.

ERIC GAILLARD/Reuters

Hong Chau in custom Prada

ERIC GAILLARD/Reuters

Sofia Carson

ERIC GAILLARD/Reuters

Monica Barbaro in Elie Saab

ERIC GAILLARD/Reuters

Elizabeth Olsen

ERIC GAILLARD/Reuters

Vanessa Hudgens

ERIC GAILLARD/Reuters

Fan Bingbing

ERIC GAILLARD/Reuters

Ashley Graham

ERIC GAILLARD/Reuters

Sandra Oh

ERIC GAILLARD/Reuters

Sarah Polley

ERIC GAILLARD/Reuters