Should You Watch the Golden Globes This Year, After All the Controversies?

The Golden Globes returns to our television screens tonight, whether we like it or not. Is Hollywood ready to welcome the splashy gala, run by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, back into its heart? Or will everyone again tease the Golden Globes, a supremely bland award show that had to resort to Twitter instead of cable to announce last year’s winners?

Though last year’s ceremony was something you’d expect to find in an SNL sketch instead of real life—the only celebs in attendance were Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger—the Globes is indeed returning to TV this year. But there are huge reasons why NBC paused on broadcasting the infamous awards show in the first place, and there’s a pretty good chance the HFPA hasn’t quite fixed all the problems yet.

Will celebs take a stand against the ceremony again this year, or are they looking past the controversy to collect their statues? How can you tune in to watch what could be a tense night—or should you even bother? We have everything you need to know about the drama in the Golden Globes’ big return to TV this year.

When Is the Golden Globes?

If all that info hasn’t turned you off to the awards ceremony, you’ll be able to tune into the 80th Golden Globes tonight (Jan. 10) at 8 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. PT. The live carpet will begin at 6 p.m. ET on E!, if you have cable.

What Channel Is the Golden Globes On This Year?

The Golden Globes wasn’t broadcast on TV last year—instead, the winners were hilariously dropped into the Twitter abyss and almost entirely forgotten about—due to the many ongoing HFPA controversies. This year, though, the HFPA has added more diverse voters in their pool to hopefully result in a more inclusive ceremony. So, with this change, NBC is giving the show another chance. If you have cable (or an antenna), you can tune in for the ceremony on NBC.

Where Is the Golden Globes Streaming?

Not watching from a TV? No problem. Though the HFPA won’t be tweeting out the entire ceremony again this year—surely, you’ll still see reactions on Twitter—the Golden Globes will be streaming in various locations online. If you have a cable log-in, you can use it on NBC’s website to watch its livestream. If not, you’ll want to head over to Peacock, where the awards will also be livestreamed.

Can You Stream the Golden Globes For Free Online?

This is a little trickier, but it’s still possible to watch the Golden Globes for free online in case you really don’t want to give any money to NBC and the HFPA. You can sign up for a Peacock Premium free trial that’ll last seven days and allow you to watch the broadcast. Or, if you’ve already used up your Peacock Premium free trials, head over to a live streaming site like FuboTV, YouTube + Live TV, Sling TV, or Hulu + Live TV for a free trial that will let you into NBC. (Or, you can place all your faith in the Golden Globes Twitter account, living like it’s still 2022.) Note that you will have to give your credit card information over to create an account on these platforms, so if you don’t want to subscribe, be sure to cancel before the trial is up.

Who is Hosting the 80th Golden Globes?

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who won an Emmy last year for his HBO Max special Rothaniel, will be hosting the awards ceremony.

Why Is the Golden Globes Controversial?

In 2021, the Los Angeles Times posted a series of investigative reports on the HFPA’s lack of inclusivity and ethical turmoil, including its complete lack of Black members. As the organization pressed on with “transformational” reforms to its homogenous makeup and accusations of corruption, celebs like Scarlett Johansson and production companies like Netflix and Amazon announced they would be boycotting the show. The boycott spread throughout Hollywood, resulting in NBC pulling the event from broadcast.

Even though the Golden Globes is “back,” the ceremony is already facing more controversy. Women like Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King) and Sarah Polley (Women Talking) were completely shut out of the Best Directors category this year. The same goes for the Best Drama and Best Comedy Feature categories—no films directed by women were nominated in either one. Based on this, we’d say the HFPA still has its work cut out for it.

There is also the case of Brendan Fraser, a frontrunner in the Best Actor competition for his performance in The Whale. Fraser has spoken out several times about the HFPA over the past few years. Back in 2018, the actor accused Philip Berk, former president of the HFPA, of groping him at a 2003 luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Though Berk has since been expelled from the HFPA (for an entirely different issue), Fraser says he’s still steering clear of this year’s awards—even though he may win.

“I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” Fraser told GQ. “No, I will not participate… It’s because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that.”

Are Celebrities Coming to the Golden Globes This Year, or Are They Avoiding the Awards Again?

The celebs are coming back to the Golden Globes in full force, a big change from last year’s major no-show event. The presenters for this year’s broadcast include Ana De Armas, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash-Betts, Quentin Tarantino, Tracy Morgan, Claire Danes, Cole Hauser, Harvey Guillén, Henry Golding, Hilary Swank, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Coolidge, Jennifer Hudson, Letitia Wright, Mo Brings Plenty, Regina Hall, and Salma Hayek Pinault. It’s safe to say that the industry protest against the HFPA has ended.

That being said, there are a few folks who may not show up to the event. Per Variety’s reporting, nominees like Julia Roberts, Hugh Jackman, John Lithgow, Emma Thompson, Diego Luna, and Daniel Craig have conflicts with the celebration. Brendan Fraser is the only nominee that has been outspoken about not attending the awards due to the HFPA’s past transgressions, specifically those involving him.

So: Should I Watch the Golden Globes or Wait for the Oscars?

The Oscars, which will take place on March 12 this year, is by far a bigger spectacle than the Golden Globes. Though the Oscars has had its fair share of controversies (from last year’s big slap debacle to #OscarsSoWhite), none has risen to the extremes of the backlash against the HFPA. The only edge the Golden Globes has on the Oscars is the fact that it also honors TV series, which could win over some TV fans—but at that point, why not just wait for the Emmys?