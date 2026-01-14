How Tommy Lee Jones Tried to Save Daughter Before Tragic Death

Tommy Lee Jones petitioned for a temporary conservatorship over his daughter Victoria Jones, 34, years before her death on New Year’s Day.

The Daily Mail reported on a court docket showing that Jones filed for the conservatorship on August 7, 2023. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the younger Jones had been placed under a 14-day psychiatric hold at a Greenbrae hospital at the time. In the petition, Jones, 79, argued that his daughter was exhibiting “life-threatening conduct” and was objecting to the hospital’s hold.

No official cause of death has been determined. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“The proposed conservatee needs to recover and work towards sobriety. For these reasons, the proposed conservatee will suffer irreparable harm if her residence is not changed from a hospital to a rehab facility,” the petition reads, according to The Chronicle.

Jones requested that a conservator be permitted to remand his daughter to rehab as soon as she was released. After the request was granted, the conservatorship matter was dropped a few months later. Two years after that, Victoria Jones was found dead at San Francisco’s Fairmont Hotel in the early morning of Jan. 1. No foul play is suspected.

Although no official cause of death has been determined, audio from city dispatchers obtained by TMZ revealed that Jones’ state was called in as a Code 3, “for the overdose, color change.”

The Oscar winner’s family offered no further details when they released a brief statement requestion privacy. William Conran - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

A source told the Daily Mail at the time that “a white female around her mid-30s was found unresponsive,” before her identity was revealed as the actor’s second child with his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley.

During her battle with substance abuse, Victoria Jones was arrested three times in 2025, per the New York Post. One of the arrests involved possession of a controlled substance.

As a child and teen, Victoria briefly followed in her father’s footsteps, appearing with him in several films, including Men in Black II, before leaving the profession behind.

The Oscar winner’s family offered no further details when they released the brief statement on Jan. 3: “We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.”