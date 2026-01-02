Tommy Lee Jones’ Daughter’s Death Takes Tragic Twist in 911 Call

New tragic details are emerging of the death of actor Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter Victoria on New Year’s Day.

Victoria, 34, was found in the early hours of Jan. 1 at a San Francisco hotel. Paramedics arrived to a reported medical emergency at the $500-a-night Fairmont Hotel at approximately 3:14 AM, where an adult female was pronounced dead at the scene, according to TMZ.

Tommy Lee Jones and his daughter Victoria at a screening of the new film 'Stuart Little 2' in London. William Conran - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

According to Page Six, a hotel guest found Victoria and called the staff at the Fairmont, believing she was passed out drunk. A San Francisco fire department spokesperson told Page Six that “bystanders were given instructions for CPR.”

TMZ obtained audio from the city’s dispatchers, which came in as a code 3 “for the overdose, color change.” An overdose with a “color change” most commonly refers to cyanosis, or discoloration of the skin, lips, or fingernails caused by a lack of oxygen in the blood.

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed. No signs of foul play, or that Victoria had taken her own life, were found.

Victoria Kafka Jones, born in 1991, was the second child of Tommy Lee Jones, 79, and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. Tommy and Kimberlea, who divorced in 1996, also share a son, Austin Jones, 43. Victoria appeared in several films as a child and a teenager, including her father’s 2002 blockbuster, Men in Black, and his 2005 flick, The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada. She also appeared in one episode of teen dramedy One Tree Hill.

Victoria Jones accompanied her father, Tommy Lee Jones, to a red-carpet appearance in Tokyo in 2017. Anadolu/Getty Images

Victoria has not acted since the early 2000s. In the last year, Victoria had several run-ins with the law, according to the New York Post. In April 2025, she was arrested in Napa County for being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing a narcotic controlled substance, per court records obtained by the Post. In May and June of last year, she was arrested two more times, charged with the likes of domestic battery, domestic violence, and elder abuse charges.