Tommy Lee Jones’ Family Breaks Silence on Death of Daughter, 34
TRAGEDY
The family of Hollywood icon Tommy Lee Jones has broken their silence following the tragic death of the Oscar winner’s daughter, Victoria Kafka Jones. “We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers,” the family said in a statement. “Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.” The 34-year-old former actress was found unresponsive in a hallway of San Francisco’s luxury Fairmont Hotel in the early hours of Jan. 1 and pronounced dead at the scene by attending paramedics. Her cause of death is currently unknown as authorities carry out their investigations, but foul play is not suspected. The second of two children to the No Country for Old Men actor, Victoria followed in her father’s footsteps with several small roles throughout her childhood and teenage years. She starred alongside the Men in Black star in a brief role in the 2002 sequel, but later retired from the craft. Reports indicate that Ms. Jones was arrested three times between April and June of 2025, including one incident involving possession of a controlled substance.