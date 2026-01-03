Cheat Sheet
Tommy Lee Jones’ Family Breaks Silence on Death of Daughter, 34

TRAGEDY
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 01.03.26 12:33AM EST 
HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 07: Actor Tommy Lee Jones poses with wife photographer Dawn Laurel-Jones (L) and his daughter Victoria Jones (C) at the premiere of Broad Green Pictures' "Just Getting Started" at ArcLight Hollywood on December 7, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 07: Actor Tommy Lee Jones poses with wife photographer Dawn Laurel-Jones (L) and his daughter Victoria Jones (C) at the premiere of Broad Green Pictures' "Just Getting Started" at ArcLight Hollywood on December 7, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) David Livingston/Getty Images

The family of Hollywood icon Tommy Lee Jones has broken their silence following the tragic death of the Oscar winner’s daughter, Victoria Kafka Jones. “We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers,” the family said in a statement. “Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.” The 34-year-old former actress was found unresponsive in a hallway of San Francisco’s luxury Fairmont Hotel in the early hours of Jan. 1 and pronounced dead at the scene by attending paramedics. Her cause of death is currently unknown as authorities carry out their investigations, but foul play is not suspected. The second of two children to the No Country for Old Men actor, Victoria followed in her father’s footsteps with several small roles throughout her childhood and teenage years. She starred alongside the Men in Black star in a brief role in the 2002 sequel, but later retired from the craft. Reports indicate that Ms. Jones was arrested three times between April and June of 2025, including one incident involving possession of a controlled substance.

New Footage Shows Terrifying Moment United Flight 247 Skidded Off Runway
CLOSE CALL
Annabella Rosciglione 

Reporter

Published 01.02.26 10:26PM EST 
Workers of United Airlines prepare a plane to take off at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on July 25, 2025, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
Workers of United Airlines prepare a plane to take off at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on July 25, 2025, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images) RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

The National Transportation Safety Board released new footage Friday of the moment a United Airlines flight narrowly averted disaster. In March 2024, United Airlines Flight 247 from Memphis International Airport skidded off the runway while landing at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. The plane, which was carrying 160 passengers and six crew members, landed on its side. No injuries were reported. The NTSB report includes a transcription of the pilots’ correspondence from the cockpit voice recorder immediately after the incident. “Oh my God, I can’t believe this happened,” Captain Alireza Johartchi said, before telling passengers, “Folks, please remain seated.” Johartchi can be heard telling his co-pilot that he “can’t believe I did this” and adding, “Sorry man, to get you into this mess.” In a separate report released by the NTSB in November, Johartchi said he remembered “pressing harder on the brakes” as he thought the airplane was not stopping as it should, when he then “sensed” the airplane was moving faster than normal as he approached the runway.

Meet the Supportive Slippers You’ll Want to Wear All Day
TREAT YOUR FEET
Published 01.02.26 11:22AM EST 
Assorted orthotic recovery slide sandals in neutral and pastel colors, featuring cushioned footbeds, arch support, and lightweight slip-on design for comfort and recovery.
QVC

Aching feet at the end of a long day? Give your hardworking tootsies the TLC they deserve with these cushioned slippers from QVC. Unlike ordinary slippers that offer little more than a thin sole, this pair is designed with Full Contact Comfort® technology—a type of orthotic support that’s typically reserved only for athletic shoes—in the footbed of the sandal.

The result is next-level support that you can feel immediately, with plush memory foam to absorb impact, targeted metatarsal support to reduce pressure, and deep heel cupping for added stability. The footbed is also treated with antimicrobials to slow down the growth of odor-causing bacteria. Wear them as comfy house slippers, slip them on for post-workout recovery, or take them along as your go-to beach shoes during your next vacation. And if life gets a bit messy? No worries, they’re machine washable.

Revitalign Orthotic Sandals
Buy At QVC$37

Police Called to Rob Reiner’s Residence Years Before Deaths
TROUBLED PAST
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 01.02.26 10:04PM EST 
US actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner attend the 46th Kennedy Center Honors gala at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, on December 3, 2023.
US actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner attend the 46th Kennedy Center Honors gala at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, on December 3, 2023. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Police conducted welfare checks at the Los Angeles home of director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, years before their brutal slayings. According to Los Angeles Police Department records obtained by People Magazine, local law enforcement responded to at least two welfare calls in 2019 at the couple’s Brentwood mansion. Their 32-year-old son, Nick, who has struggled with addiction and homelessness, intermittently lived at their home. However, the records don’t indicate who the police were sent to check on. One check was logged as a mental health-related visit, while the other was logged as a welfare check. Previous reports suggest police were called to the Reiners’ home on at least three more occasions between 2013 and 2017. The bodies of both the Oscar-nominated filmmaker, 78, and his photographer-turned-producer wife, 70, were found at home with their throats cut on Dec. 14. Nick Reiner was taken into custody later that day and has been subsequently charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He was reportedly being treated for schizophrenia at the time of his parents’ death and remains in custody without bail with a court hearing scheduled for Jan. 7.

Dilbert Creator Says He Has ‘Essentially Zero’ Chance of Recovery
'TRANSITION'
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.02.26 3:06PM EST 
Scott Adams, cartoonist and author and creator of "Dilbert", poses for a portrait in his home office on Monday, January 6, 2014 in Pleasanton, Calif. Adams has published a new memoir "How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big: Kind of the Story of My Life". (Photo By Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)
'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams emerged as a MAGA influencer during the 2016 election cycle. San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst N/San Francisco Chronicle via Gett

Dilbert creator Scott Adams, 68, said this week that he expects to die within the month as his battle with advanced prostate cancer worsens—months after publicly appealing to President Donald Trump for support. During a Thursday episode of his podcast Real Coffee with Scott Adams, the cartoonist described his condition as “all bad news,” saying his chances of recovery are “essentially zero.” He added that January would likely be “a month of transition” for him. Adams first disclosed his diagnosis in May, revealing he has the same type of prostate cancer that former President Joe Biden later announced. In a Rumble stream, Adams said he expected to “check out from this domain” sometime over the summer—an estimate he has now surpassed. A longtime Trump supporter who has embraced MAGA politics since before Trump’s 2016 run, Adams has publicly credited the former president with lifting his spirits after a personal phone call amid a condition he described as a daily “nightmare.” Despite that support, Adams acknowledged Thursday that his condition continues to deteriorate. “I’m still here,” he said.

Sex Toy Virgin? This Palm-Sized Clitoral Massager Is Ideal for Newcomers
CLIT-ERALLY AMAZING
Scouted Staff
Published 12.04.25 5:49PM EST 
Hand holding a yellow lemon-shaped clitoral massager from Nancy against a pink background.
Nancy

The world of sex toys can be intimidating, especially for newcomers. Nancy—a playfully confident sex-toy brand reshaping the industry—aims to change that. Its revolutionary, lemon-shaped clitoral massager, aptly named the Lem, makes pleasure easy, playful, and taboo-free. Whether for yourself or a partner, the Lem is an excellent (and sultry) gift this holiday season. The Lem is a USB-chargeable, palm-sized sex toy designed for slow, pulse-quickening buildup.

Lem Clitoral Massager
Comes with free self-love manual
Buy At Nancy

Free Shipping

Instead of basic vibrations, this vibrator uses air-suction technology to mimic the sensation of oral stimulation with 12 intensity levels and patterns to explore. Noise is a common concern for first-time vibrator users. The Lem stays whisper-quiet, making it great for travel. Plus, the Lem is IPX7 waterproof, so yes, it’s fully ready to join you in the bath and make things a little steamier. Score the Lem for $70 off for a limited time. And while the Lem is designed with newbies in mind, seasoned vibrator users will enjoy it equally as much.

Late-Night Host and Stand-Up Comedian Dies at 67
OLDEST ROOKIE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 01.02.26 6:54AM EST 
John Mulrooney
John Mulrooney/Facebook

A veteran stand-up comedian and late-night television host has died at age 67, according to local reporting. John Mulrooney, a Brooklyn-born comic known for his sharp improvisation and crowd work—as well as a late change of career—died suddenly at his home in Coxsackie, New York, the Albany Times-Union reported. No cause of death was immediately released. Mulrooney built a long career in comedy clubs and on television, hosting Comic Strip Live on Fox and performing at venues including the Improv, the Laugh Factory, and Dangerfield’s. He appeared on HBO, Showtime, and PBS’ Comedy Tonight, and was among the comedians who filled in after Joan Rivers was fired from Fox’s The Late Show in 1987. He also served as a guest host on The Pat Sajak Show on CBS. As an actor, Mulrooney appeared on series including Ryder P.I., 1st and Ten, Ellen, Midtown North, The Good Life, and Hardball, as well as the 1989 film Great Balls of Fire. He later hosted radio programs in New York City, Cleveland, and Albany, including for iHeartRadio. In a career pivot, Mulrooney joined the Coxsackie Police Department as a rookie officer at age 52 and served until 2024. His obituary described him as a “beloved stand-up comedian” and “dedicated public servant.” A funeral service is scheduled for Jan. 5 in Staten Island.

Grandpa NFL Quarterback, 44, Retires From Football Again
FOR REAL THIS TIME
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.02.26 5:24PM EST 
Philip Rivers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 28: Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before kickoff against the Jacksonville Jaguars prior to the NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers confirmed that he will be retiring from the NFL—again. Rivers, 44, told sports commentator Kay Adams on the Up and Adams show on Wednesday that he would conclude his surprise return to the NFL after the Colts’ divisional matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday. He said that he had intended to fully retire following the 2020 season, after 17 years in the league, but couldn’t pass up the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help out his old team. “Because [Indianapolis] was a place I had been, a team I was familiar with. The offense was exactly the same. The coach [Shane Steichen] I knew. It was all those things. Our football season was over. It was all those things just made it kind of the perfect storm,” Rivers explained, on returning. The re-retiree, who is four years older than Colts head coach Shane Steichen, became the league’s oldest active player when he came out of retirement to join the team after their star quarterback, Daniel Jones, suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. Rivers has 10 children and became a grandfather in 2024.

Musk’s Tesla Faces a Historic Setback as Bitter Rival Surges
LOW ENERGY
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 01.02.26 9:26AM EST 
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's Tesla is expected to be overtaken for the first time on a calendar-year basis by BYD in global electric-vehicle sales. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk appears headed for a historic defeat as Tesla is poised to be overtaken for the first time on a calendar-year basis by Chinese auto giant BYD in global electric-vehicle sales. As the two rivals were expected to publish their final 2025 sales figures, BYD said in a statement on Thursday that sales of its battery-powered vehicles rose nearly 28 percent in 2025 to 2.26 million units. Tesla is expected to release its 2025 sales data later on Friday. Based on available sales data, BYD appears likely to overtake Tesla in official annual electric-vehicle sales, CNBC reported. On Monday, Tesla put together an average estimate projecting about 1.6 million vehicle deliveries for 2025, according to CNBC. That figure would represent a roughly 8 percent drop from 2024 and would put Tesla on track for its second consecutive annual decline. In a 2011 Bloomberg interview, Musk laughed off the idea of BYD as a serious rival, asking, “Have you seen their car?” He later said BYD’s products were not “particularly attractive” and that the technology was “not very strong.”

Murdered Couple Found Because of Crying Children
UNDER INVESTIGATION
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 01.02.26 11:47AM EST 
Published 01.02.26 11:01AM EST 
Spencer Tepe and Monique Tepe
Spencer and Monique on their wedding day. Rob Misleh/ Youtube

Police are searching for the person responsible for the killings of Spencer Tepe, 37, and Monique Tepe, 39, who were found dead inside their Columbus, Ohio, apartment on Tuesday. Authorities believe the couple was murdered, CNN reports. Concern grew early Tuesday morning when Spencer Tepe failed to show up for work at Athens Dental Depot. It was an absence colleagues described to the outlet as highly unusual. Friends and coworkers attempted to reach both Spencer and his wife without success, prompting a call to 911. “I don’t know how else to say this, but we are very, very concerned,” Dr. Mark Valrose told dispatchers, “this is very out of character for him.” Colleagues later drove by the residence and reported hearing children crying inside. Around 10 a.m., a friend called 911 again after discovering a body inside the apartment. Their two young children, aged 4 and 1, were found unharmed inside the home, according to KTVZ 21. Athens Dental Depot paid tribute to Tepe in a Facebook post, calling him a devoted dentist who “will be deeply missed by our team and the many patients he cared for over the years.” Authorities have not released details about a suspect or a possible motive.

This App Is the Super Food of Insurance-Covered Nutrition Therapy
HOME COOKED GOALS
Scouted Staff
Published 12.31.25 1:59PM EST 
Berry Street
Berry Street

At-home behavioral therapy has become more accessible than ever before, but finding a personal nutritionist who offers virtual sessions remains less common. Berry Street is changing that with an app that lets you improve your eating habits from the comfort of your kitchen. Berry Street delivers medical nutrition therapy (not fad diets or generic coaching) paired with a dedicated dietitian who acts as your personal accountability partner.

Take the Nutrition Quiz
Find your insurance-covered 1:1 nutrition therapy
See At Berry Street

By expanding access to insurance-covered nutrition therapy across all 50 states, the app makes it easier to work one-on-one with a registered dietitian from home—or wherever you are. That means most people qualify for $0 out-of-pocket sessions covered by their insurance. To get started, you can take this online quiz to help pinpoint the best professional to help you meet your goals.

Earthquake Shakes Up Mexican President’s New Year Press Briefing
MOVING AND SHAKING
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.02.26 12:01PM EST 
A tourist is assisted after being evacuated from a hotel during a 6.5 magnitude earthquake in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico on January 2, 2026.
A tourist is assisted after being evacuated from a hotel during a 6.5 magnitude earthquake in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico on January 2, 2026. FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP via Getty Images

A strong earthquake in Mexico on Friday morning disrupted President Claudia Sheinbaum’s first press conference of the new year. The 6.5 magnitude earthquake’s epicenter was located near the town of San Marcos in the southern state of Guerrero, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Earthquake alarms sounded over 200 miles away in the nation’s capital, temporarily putting the president’s press briefing on ice and prompting residents and tourists to flee into the streets. Sheinbaum restarted the briefing a short time later, reporting that she had spoken with the Governor of Guerrero, Evelyn Salgado, who said no severe damage had been reported so far. Guerrero is a popular tourist destination during the holiday season, home to resort areas like Acapulco, the country’s largest beach and spa city. Hurricane Otis, a category 5 tropical storm, ravaged the coastal resort city in October 2023, reaching 165 mph winds and killing more than 50 people.

Thousands Gather for Fake New Year’s Eve Firework Show After AI Hoax
THIS BLOWS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 01.02.26 11:49AM EST 
Spectators view (real) fireworks marking the July Fourth holiday at Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City on July 4, 2025.
Spectators view (real) fireworks marking the July Fourth holiday at Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City on July 4, 2025. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Thousands of people fell for a hoax that billed a grand fireworks display at the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, according to reports. Accounts across TikTok and Instagram had plugged a colorful New Year’s Eve display at the iconic site, using artificial intelligence and videos from Independence Day to make the sham event seem real. Those who answered the call flocked to the bridge along the East River, only to be disappointed when midnight came and went. “Did we get pranked? We got pranked,” one social media user is heard saying in a clip at the scene of the non-event. His video showed the crowd counting down from five to one and awaiting the boom of fireworks, only to be met with excruciating silence. “What does this say about 2026?” a companion asks. “It’s not off to a good start,” he answers. A similar stunt played out in the United Kingdom, according to TikTok videos that show disappointed families in the city of Birmingham coming to realize they’d been duped.

