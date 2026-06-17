How the Year’s Best Show Leaves Us Desperately Wanting More

After the events of the Widow’s Bay Season 1 finale, the eponymous New England island’s tourist season will take a massive hit. But I have never been more eager to book a return trip to a cursed island.

It is only June, and the Apple TV horror-comedy from Katie Dippold is already rightly being crowned the best new show of 2026. Not only does it stick the landing, but it leaves us wanting more. Maintaining a balance between giving answers and introducing additional mysteries is as tricky as nailing the joke-to-scare ratio, but Widow’s Bay has confidently done both across its 10-episode debut.

Matthew Rhys stars as Mayor Tom Loftis in “Widow’s Bay.” Apple TV

Of course, there is still plenty of time for it to go off the rails, but for now, the outcome of “We Hope You Enjoyed Your Time!” expertly sets up a second season (Apple TV has already renewed the series, thankfully) and raises the stakes in exciting fashion.

We now know how to keep the island in check (human sacrifices), and the identity of the two residents who are the last living descendants of Richard Warren (Hamish Linklater). With this pair still alive, no one born on the island can leave (unless they want to die).

Nothing says twist like a secret offspring.

What could’ve been a compelling limited series has proven to have far more screams (and laughs) to come. By sharing this much lore early on—including a midseason flashback that breaks the frustrating pattern of streaming shows holding back this crucial information until the penultimate episode—Dippold sustains the creepy tourist-town premise and sets up future predicaments. It is the kind of special alchemy that might come from making a deal with the devil, or at least having a stacked writers’ room, strong vision, and an impressive cast of character actors and comedic performers.

Stephen Root and Kate O‘Flynn in “Widow’s Bay.” Apple TV

Indicative of what makes Widow’s Bay sing is the expert juggling of events as the weather continues to rage. Tensions flare in the storm shelter at Town Hall, where Patricia (Kate O’Flynn) and Wyck (Stephen Root) try to distract the restless locals and tourists. Posters on the wall in the medical room offering instructions on how to treat a human bite or physically subdue someone indicate that this enclosed space has seen violence in the past.

One thing is for sure: Widow’s Bay is not a show to watch while you absent-mindedly scroll. Across town, Mayor Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys) has taken it upon himself to personally murder his 84-year-old assistant, Ruth (K Callan), to break the covenant that Richard Warren made more than 300 years earlier.

Dippold and director Hiro Murai deftly capture comedy and supernatural terror in each location. While Rhys’ deep-cover KGB Agent Philip Jennings reluctantly killed many people on The Americans, he at least had the skill set to do so quickly. Tom does not. He has gone through Ruth’s medical records to find a pain-free method, but didn’t account for selecting a type of tea to put the pills in that steeps for 27 minutes.

Ruth has zero idea that she has set a timer for her impending death, using this time to fill Tom in on some colorful anecdotes. “Don’t be such a sad sack,” Ruth says, mistaking Tom’s dour mood for his everyday personality.

K Callan and Matthew Rhys in the Season 1 finale of “Widow’s Bay.” Robert Clark/Apple TV

Ruth’s photo album delivers a season’s worth of potential storylines. Callan’s matter-of-fact delivery, coupled with Rhys’ reactions, makes every single one of these land. They include her first love, who was “bit by an animal and became that animal,” the many people who made inappropriate passes (such as Mayor Howard the Coward, who left the island because he was too scared), and her daddy, who built the house she still lives in but who was got by something in the lake.

Perhaps my favorite piece of Ruth’s Widow’s Bay history I would like to circle back to in more detail is when Tom brings up the Trolley Problem thought experiment: “You mean back in ‘42 when we tried to build one and all the workers disappeared?”

Funny comments or visuals quickly turn into poignant reminders of how vital Ruth is to the community. For starters, she helps her friend Deidre up and down her porch stairs every day. That she has this noted on her wall calendar (as well as “goat yoga” and “feed Larry’s gerbils”) adds to the comedy and the profound tragedy playing out at Ruth’s house. With each new revelation, Tom’s guilt gnaws away.

Another dynamite sight gag is a quote that Ruth can only read part of because the cross-stitched words are too close together in the middle. Ruth uses this “world is violent and mercurial” missive from Tennessee Williams to demonstrate why she wouldn’t pull the trolley lever, providing an argument against Tom’s plan to sacrifice Ruth to free the island. Unfortunately, Ruth’s observation can’t contend with Tom’s desire to break the curse, and when he spots Sarah Warren’s (Betty Gilpin) brooch, it snaps him back to reality. The timer goes off, and the pills are put in Ruth’s tea.

Thankfully, Tom is inept in the killing department because Ruth delivers a doozy of a confession about a hidden pregnancy (Ruth correcting herself that she wasn’t young is also up there for the funniest line delivery during this suspenseful sequence). Everything unravels when Ruth reveals her daughter’s identity.

Yep, you guessed it: It’s Tom’s deceased wife, Lauren, meaning Evan (Kingston Rumi Southwick) is Ruth’s grandson and has Richard Warren’s blood running through his veins. Pure fear takes over Tom. He demands to know if she has told anyone else before the horror fully dawns on him: “He’s never gonna leave the island.”

Throwing this melodrama into the mix isn’t even the most shocking part. Tom realizes he must get the drugs out of Ruth’s system, but before he can, Bechir (Kevin Carroll) shoots Ruth to finish the job because his baby is about to be born on this island, and he doesn’t want to damn his child.

Still, Ruth doesn’t die (is the island protecting her?), and Tom tells Bechir that Ruth is not the last living descendant. Tom also claims he doesn’t know who the last descendant is. Tom must now do everything to protect his son from the list of people who are going to want to kill him, putting him at direct odds with Bechir and Wyck and providing plenty of fuel for another season.

But that is not all. In the storm shelter, Dale (Jeff Hiller) gets a crash course in the Widow’s Bay sacrificial history through the magic of cinema. He has been sent to find anything that will distract the locals and tourists who are growing uneasy about the bunker. Instead, he watches a series of orientation films (ominously labeled “FOR THEM” and “FOR YOU”) made sometime in what appears to be the ‘60s or ‘70s for those unfortunate island residents chosen to be an “offering” selected by their peers.

Emmy-winner Jeff Hiller in “Widow’s Bay.” Apple TV

Certainly, it doesn’t help when another person accidentally triggers an automated tannoy message: “It’s time. Listen to your facilitator. Move forward. Do not beg.” It is a minor moment, but another reason why this finale is firing on all cylinders is courtesy of Town Hall’s fountain of knowledge, Rosemary (Dale Dickey), who realizes in real-time during this message why she was instructed never to enter the storm shelter: “That’s probably what she meant.”

Amid the chaos, the teens slip out. Evan, bestie PJ (Beck Nolan), and off-island girl Kelly (Kylie McNeill) find a secret passageway that leads to the room with the torture chair and a hatch. We have seen this in both the 1702 flashback episode and in the present. Patricia doesn’t notice, but the custodian, Kenny (Michael Malvesti), does and follows. He is going to wish he hadn’t. We don’t see what occurs after the teens have fled and the door slams shut, but it ain’t good. Kenny didn’t even get to see the video, so he has zero idea that Widow’s Bay thanks him for his sacrifice.

But one is not enough. There is calm after the storm, coupled with an overwhelming sense of dread in the final scene when Tom has been reunited with Evan. A church bell that chimes eight times pulls focus, signifying that the island is not done yet and requires eight more souls before it slumbers again. The bad times are far from over, which is only a good thing for us.

Much like another iconic show that was set on an island, we have to go back.