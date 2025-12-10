Howard Stern Torches Kim Kardashian’s Claim He Mocked Paris Robbery

Shock jock Howard Stern has tried to set the record straight after Kim Kardashian’s allegations that he mocked her after the Paris robbery in 2016.

Eight people have been convicted of the robbery, and Kim revisited the traumatic moment on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“In the latest episode of the Kim Kardashian show, she accused me of saying that she faked her Paris robbery attempt. And she’s very emotional about it,” said Stern on The Howard Stern Show, before showing a clip of Kardashian’s comments.

Stern played a clip of Kim Kardashian's accusation. Instagram/The Stern Show.

In the clip, Kardashian, 45, is seen tearful as she says, “Howard Stern was like famously mocking it all the time, saying I’m sick and it’s such a joke, and I made it all up. I remember, he was so defiant about it.”

Stern, 71, pushed back, telling his co-host Robin Quivers, “We went back and looked up what I said, and nothing could be further from the truth.“

Stern said he was “actually quite kind” about the robbery, calling it “a bizarre twist of fate.”

Howard Stern said he gave a "fair assessment" of Kim Kardashian's robbery case in 2016. Kevin Mazur/Getty for SiriusXM

“I have said so many awful things in my career, you don’t need to make up stuff,” Stern said. “You can certainly find every awful thing I’ve said. It’s no secret,” he added.

He and Quivers looked back at their conversation from 2016, during which Stern said, “But if this woman was robbed at gunpoint by a bunch of dudes, and they threw her in a bathtub, and tied her up or whatever they did, I mean, that is a f---ing, that’s frightening.” He stated that Kardashian should face jail time if the story is a farce, but ultimately agreed with Quivers that the reality TV star is telling the story.

In May, eight people were found guilty of robbing Kim Kardashian in 2016. Aeon/GC Images

“She went through something horrible,” Stern said on his show on Tuesday. But the radio show host didn’t spare his thoughts on Kardashian, either, saying, “Well, you can see why. She has low comprehension. She can’t pass the bar. I mean, first of all, who wants a lawyer that can’t pass the bar? I know what happened in Paris for real. I think these guys came in and robbed her brain. Now she has no brain.”

He also called Kardashian “nuts” and said he needs “protective custody” in the wake of her claims.

The robbery took place during Paris Fashion Week, when a group of men masquerading as police officers entered Kardashian’s hotel room, tied her up, and robbed her at gunpoint. They stole an estimated $10 million in jewelry.