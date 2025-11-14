Huge Pop Star Slams ‘Pathetic P***y B***h Coward’ Elon Musk

Billie Eilish, the 23-year-old multi-award-winning pop sensation, unloaded on Elon Musk in a series of Instagram stories, condemning the world’s richest man for being a “f---ing pathetic p---y b---h coward.”

Eilish, whose real name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, began by sharing a post from European-based pro-choice group, My Voice, My Choice, which read, “Elon Musk became the world’s first trillionaire, here’s what he could do with it.”

Tesla shareholders approved a $1 trillion pay package for Musk earlier this month, which comes in the form of a stock grant that will give him an additional Tesla shares, worth approximately $1 trillion in value.

Eilish then reposted several slides featuring suggestions for things Musk could do with his wealth, including ending world hunger, providing safe, clean water for the entire planet, saving endangered species, or rebuilding Gaza.

She then added her own commentary in a fourth slide, writing, ”etc.... f---ing pathetic p---y b---h coward.” The Daily Beast has contacted reps for Billie Eilish and Elon Musk for further comment.

Billie Eilish’s Instagram story insulting Elon Musk. Billie Eilish Instagram

Eilish, who has broken numerous records, including being the youngest person to win two Academy Awards and the youngest to win awards in all four main Grammy categories, has also made headlines for urging billionaires to give their money away.

Accepting an award at the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards earlier this month, Eilish used her speech to urge billionaires, some of whom were in the room, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and director George Lucas, to redistribute their wealth.

“Love you all, but there’s a few people in here that have a lot more money than me. If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire?” she asked. “If you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it,” she told them.

Eilish used her acceptance speech at the WSJ Innovator Awards to call out billionaires, some of whom were in attendance. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

“We’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark, and people need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country.”