‘Hunger Games’ Fans Thrilled With Casting News for New Movie

The cast of Sunrise on the Reaping, the newest addition in the Hunger Games franchise, is being revealed, and fans are thrilled with the picks.

Based on Suzanne Collins’ novel of the same name, the film will center on a young Haymitch Abernathy, decades before he became the grumpy alcoholic mentor from the original trilogy. This time, it’s Haymitch’s name that that’s drawn at the reaping, throwing him into the 50th Hunger Games, one of the most brutal in Panem history.

After the book dropped in March, fans wasted no time diving into casting theories. These five characters became the main focus of speculation: Haymitch; Lenore Dove Baird, his love interest; Maysilee Donner, a fellow District 12 tribute in the Hunger Games; Plutarch Heavensbee, a cameraman for the games and a secret rebel; and of course, the ever-chilling President Snow.

Fortunately for them, fans didn’t have to wait long. Lionsgate, the studio behind the movie, has been rolling out casting announcements across social media.

First up: Lenore Dove, who will be brought to life by Whitney Peak (Hocus Pocus 2).

People were thrilled, with even the likes of pop star Sabrina Carpenter commenting, “YES BABY,” on the Instagram casting post.

It wasn’t just Carpenter who felt the need to use all caps in the comments.

“HUNGER GAMES CASTING DEPARTMENT STAYS WINNING,” another person wrote.

Then came the news about Haymitch.

@hungergamesofficial Haymitch Abernathy. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – in theaters November 20, 2026. ♬ original sound - The Hunger Games

Joseph Zada will officially be playing the protagonist. While his filmography is relatively short, fans are happy that the casting director is giving a more “unknown” actor a chance.

Maysilee was up next, and it will be the child actor extraordinaire, Mckenna Grace, known for her work on The Handmaid’s Tale.

“What in the holy fancast,” one person wrote on TikTok, clearly shocked that one of the popular casting theories came true.

“🔥😭❤️ yess," an Instagram user commented.

Next, Lionsgate dropped the news that Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad) will play Plutarch.

Now, this one really made fans happy, with thousands and thousands of people thanking the casting director for snagging the hugely popular actor.

“This is the perfect casting,” one fan declared on Instagram, following it up with a series of fire emojis.

Even Rachel Zegler, who was the lead in the prequel film, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, joined in on the excitement over the news.

“GOATED CASTING.”

Now all we need is for production to do the obvious and cast Ralph Fiennes as President Snow. He’s the fan-favorite, the internet’s top pick, and mine as well. And, let’s be honest, he already has the sinister dictator vibe down (see: Voldemort).

Sure, a very small handful of fans are a little salty their fancasts didn’t make the cut, but overall? People couldn’t be happier.