Get ready to feel the whole range of emotions—but especially Joy—as Disney/Pixar’s hit film Inside Out 2 is now available to stream on Disney+.

The sequel smashed box-office records during its theatrical run, becoming the highest grossing animated movie of all time, earning $1.7 billion worldwide. That might translate to roughly seven viewings a day, demanded by your children, now that the film is available to watch at home.

Inside Out 2, arriving nine years after the Oscar-winning original, catches up with Riley (Kensington Tallman), who is now 13 years old and still adjusting to her new life in San Francisco. Now that’s she reached her high-octane puberty years, the emotions who live in her mind and help her navigate life (Amy Poehler’s Joy, Phyllis Smith’s Sadness, Lewis Black’s Anger, etc.) are joined by more complex feelings, led by Maya Hawke’s Anxiety, who claim to know what’s best now that Riley is getting older.

The film received a 90 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Perhaps most important: Beyoncé declared it her favorite movie of the year in her recent GQ cover interview.

Poehler has said that, in the near-decade that has passed since the first film, audiences have become even more eager and receptive to the franchise’s explorations about complicated emotions and mental health—particularly among young people.

“People were really ready to talk about anxiety and how it bumps up against joy, and what is toxic positivity,” she said. “People have just spent the past 10 years really going in and talking about their feelings, so it just felt like everyone was ready to meet it where it was.”

To celebrate the fact that you can now watch Inside Out 2 at home on Disney+, The Daily Beast’s Obsessed has an exclusive clip of the film’s cast discussing what movies their characters would be watching if they were staying home for a movie night.

Poehler’s answer for Joy is a quick one: musicals. “Joy loves musicals, like Singin’ in the Rain and Meet Me in St. Louis,” she said. Lewis Black’s choice for Anger—Network, with its mad-as-hell rants—is certainly appropriate, as is Tony Hale’s pick for his character, Fear: “He would just go into Care Bear Land.”

Watch the clip above to find out what films Liza Lapira (Disgust) and Paul Thomas Hauser (Embarrassment) choose for their character, and Maya Hawke’s Amy Poehler-inspired pick for Anxiety.

Inside Out 2 is now streaming on Disney+.