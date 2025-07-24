‘Iron Chef’ Star Anne Burrell’s Cause of Death Revealed

A New York medical examiner has determined that Food Network star Anne Burrell died via suicide more than a month after the celebrity chef was found “unconscious and unresponsive” in her Brooklyn home.

People magazine reported that the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner ruled that the cause of Burrell’s death was “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine.”

Outlets reported that Burrell’s husband, Stuart Claxton, found her on June 17 lying on a shower floor inside a bathroom in their home, with The New York Times reporting that Burrell had been found “surrounded by approximately (100) assorted pills.”

Outlets reported that it was Anne Burrell’s husband Stuart Claxton who found her in their Brooklyn home. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

People reported that Burrell’s family had declined a request to comment. They did release a statement at the time of her death.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend—her smile lit up every room she entered,” her family said in a statement.

Her family added, “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

Burrell, 55, rose to fame as the accomplished Italian sous-chef beside star TV chef Mario Batali on the Food Network’s Iron Chef America. She went on to host the Worst Cooks in America and Secrets of a Restaurant, among others, and became instantly recognizable for her signature short-cropped platinum blonde hair.

Burrell’s last social media post showed her in good spirits as she ran into a famous Brooklynite.

“I ran into @greenladyofbrooklyn in my neighborhood today!! I’m not going to lie—I have been keeping an eye out for her,” she wrote. “I may or may not have followed her down the street for a minute. She is just lovely!!!”