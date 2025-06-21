‘Iron Chef America’ Star’s Death Being Investigated by NYPD

In a dramatic twist to the tragic passing of famed chef Anne Burrell, the New York City Police Department is now investigating the Food Network star’s death as a possible drug overdose.

As The New York Times reports, an internal police document states that Burrell, 55, was been “discovered in the shower unconscious and unresponsive surrounded by approximately [100] assorted pills.”

A medical examiner’s office spokeswoman said that the cause and manner of Burrell’s death are still pending, however an autopsy has now been completed.

The accomplished chef, who rose to fame beginning as a sous chef on Iron Chef America and later as the host of Worst Cooks in America, passed away suddenly this week. On Tuesday morning, emergency departments responding to a call from her Brooklyn residence pronounced the star dead at the scene.

Stuart Claxton, Burrell’s husband of four years, reportedly saw Burrell at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday and found her on the floor of the bathroom six to seven hours later. The New York City Fire Department said previously that the incident was reported to them as a “cardiac arrest.”

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend—her smile lit up every room she entered,” Burrell’s family said in a statement announcing her death.

“Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

Burrell’s shock of bleach-blonde hair and penchant for dishing out harsh realities to cooking hopefuls made her a stalwart of culinary programming. However, she was not in her usual post when the latest season of Worst Cooks in America premiered in January, leading to online speculation. “Honestly, I don’t know,” Burrell wrote in response to an Instagram comment asking why she hadn’t returned to the show.