Actress Feels ‘So Liberated’ After Sacha Baron Cohen Divorce

Sacha Baron Cohen’s ex-wife, Isla Fisher, is “doing great” post-divorce from her husband of 13 years.

Fisher told People on Thursday, “There’s something about being divorced where you just feel like you could just do anything,” and joked that divorce gave her a “get out of jail free” card. “You could just do anything, and someone would be like, ‘Oh, don’t worry. She’s divorced.’ It’s so cool.”

The former couple shares three children. Michael Kovac/WireImage

The Wedding Crashers actress, who just turned 50 and shares three children with Baron Cohen, shared that her new age has also changed her perspective for the better. “I turned 50. I was so nervous about that, but it has felt so freeing. I feel so liberated,” she said, adding, “I’m good. I’m so great.”

Baron Cohen and Fisher “jointly filed” to end their marriage in 2023. “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy,” they wrote in a joint statement at the time.

In 2025, they announced that their divorce had been finalized. “We are proud of all we’ve achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children,” they said then.

The following month, Fisher seemed to jab her ex-husband when she reposted an anti-marriage quip about men with “little sausages.” A week later, Baron Cohen revealed that he’d transformed his physique to prepare for his role as Marvel villain Mephisto.

Sacha Baron Cohen revealed his transformation soon after his divorce. The Daily Beast/Getty/Men's Fitness UK

The Borat star posted snaps of his revenge bod with the caption, “Hard launching my mid-life crisis.” He also joked that he was “debuting my new character: middle-aged man who replaced beer with protein shakes,” and told Men’s Health at the time that he intended to stay in shape even after his role was done.