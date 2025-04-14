Jack Black Left to Clean Up ‘Minecraft Movie’ Popcorn Mess

A Minecraft Movie star Jack Black has a message for unruly cinemagoers: “Stop throwing your popcorn!”

If you’re wondering why the Minecraft Movie is causing such bad behavior, well, things are going to get much weirder from here. At a particularly nonsensical moment in the film, a character is set to fight what he thinks will be a chicken, only to find out moments later that his true opponent is a baby zombie riding a chicken.

“Chicken jockey!” Black’s character exclaims of this development, naturally.

And, now, basically everyone watching the scene in movie theaters yells the line too. Then, they throw popcorn around, make a mess and, in some cases, engage in outright vandalism such that has led to police shutting down whole screenings.

Enter Black on clean-up duty: On Sunday, an X user posted a video to the platform of the actor surprising those in attendance at a showing of the movie.

“For today’s presentation of A Minecraft Movie, please, no throwing popped corn... and also absolutely no chicken jockey!” a off-screen Black says to the audience in what seems to be a pre-recorded message.

Right as the announcement finishes, however, the actor appears from behind the screen with a pickaxe—a tool used by players to “mine” resources in the video game on which the film is based—in hand

“Look what I brought, my actual pickaxe! Are you ready to rock?” Black yells while running through the audience. “Ladies and gentlemen, please enjoy A Minecraft Movie. Roll the projector!”

Since its release earlier this month, A Minecraft Movie has earned more than $550 million at the global block office, making it one of the most successful big screen video game adaptations ever.