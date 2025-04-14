Jack Black Left to Clean Up ‘Minecraft Movie’ Popcorn Mess

Celebrity

A Minecraft Movie star Jack Black has a message for unruly cinemagoers: “Stop throwing your popcorn!”

If you’re wondering why the Minecraft Movie is causing such bad behavior, well, things are going to get much weirder from here. At a particularly nonsensical moment in the film, a character is set to fight what he thinks will be a chicken, only to find out moments later that his true opponent is a baby zombie riding a chicken.

“Chicken jockey!” Black’s character exclaims of this development, naturally.

A photo illustration of Jack Black and characters from the Minecraft video game.

And, now, basically everyone watching the scene in movie theaters yells the line too. Then, they throw popcorn around, make a mess and, in some cases, engage in outright vandalism such that has led to police shutting down whole screenings.

Enter Black on clean-up duty: On Sunday, an X user posted a video to the platform of the actor surprising those in attendance at a showing of the movie.

“For today’s presentation of A Minecraft Movie, please, no throwing popped corn... and also absolutely no chicken jockey!” a off-screen Black says to the audience in what seems to be a pre-recorded message.

Right as the announcement finishes, however, the actor appears from behind the screen with a pickaxe—a tool used by players to “mine” resources in the video game on which the film is based—in hand

“Look what I brought, my actual pickaxe! Are you ready to rock?” Black yells while running through the audience. “Ladies and gentlemen, please enjoy A Minecraft Movie. Roll the projector!”

Since its release earlier this month, A Minecraft Movie has earned more than $550 million at the global block office, making it one of the most successful big screen video game adaptations ever.

