‘A Minecraft Movie’ Is the Highest-Grossing Film of the Year So Far
In only its second week in theaters, A Minecraft Movie has swiftly become the highest grossing film of the year, earning an additional $80 million at the domestic box office this week and calmly resting at its number one spot. Starring an ensemble cast including Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Jennifer Coolidge, the video game adaptation has so far scored a domestic total of $281 million and a global total of $550 million. It has surpassed Disney and Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World as the highest grossing film of the year, achieving the feat after only 10 days in theaters according to Variety. Meanwhile, coming in second place is animated film The King of Kings which narrates the biography of Jesus Christ. The film, led by a star-studded voice cast including Kenneth Branagh, Uma Thurman, Oscar Isaac, and Pierce Brosnan, earned $19.1 million domestically in its opening week. Also rounding out the top five are Disney and 20th Century Studio’s thriller The Amateur, A24’s combat flick Warfare, and Universal and Blumhouse’s horror film Drop which earned $15 million, $8.3 million, and $7.5 million respectively.